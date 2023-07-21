1 killed, 3 injured in Seoul stabbing rampage — media

The perpetrator was arrested at the scene of the attack near the subway

A stabbing incident in South Korea has left one person dead and three others injured near a subway station in downtown Seoul on Friday, local media have reported.

The violent spree took place at the Sillim station in the Sillim-dong area of Seoul. Reports varied, describing the events as either a deadly fight or a stabbing rampage.

The police announced that they arrested the suspected perpetrator as he was trying to leave the location. “We are currently taking action at the scene and are trying to figure out the details of the crime through CCTV analysis,” a police official told journalists.

The injured were taken to hospital for treatment and their conditions are currently unknown.