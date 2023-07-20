Swedish embassy torched ahead of new Koran burning stunt

The incident marks the second chaotic demonstration at the compound in recent weeks

A large crowd of rioters have stormed the Swedish Embassy in Iraq and set the building ablaze, in a protest against an officially sanctioned protest, with possible Koran-burning, planned outside the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm.

Hundreds of people flocked to the diplomatic mission in the early hours of Thursday morning, after influential Shi'ite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr called on his supporters to demonstrate, according to Reuters.

Footage from the scene has circulated online, with one clip purporting to show the moment rioters stormed the embassy.

Fire and smoke could be seen in other videos, with black plumes billowing from the embassy’s windows as protesters chanted slogans.

BREAKING: Protesters storm Swedish Embassy in Baghdad and set it on fire in response to Stockholm Quran burning pic.twitter.com/D8wGvLLoId — BNO News (@BNONews) July 20, 2023

A source cited by Reuters said that no embassy staff were harmed during the protest, but offered no other details.

The demonstration was reportedly held over the Swedish government’s approval for an upcoming Koran-burning stunt in front of the Iraqi Embassy in Stockholm. A similar action was carried out last month at the same location, prompting another heated protest in Baghdad which also saw an angry crowd storm the Swedish Embassy.

The governments of multiple Muslim countries also lodged formal protests over the previous Koran-burning, including Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Morocco and Türkiye. Al-Sadr, meanwhile, called for the expulsion of Sweden’s ambassador to Iraq, saying he represented a nation “hostile to Islam.”

Russia and the United States also condemned the Stockholm stunt, though Washington maintained that allowing it to take place was in line with Swedes’ rights to free expression.