icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 Jul, 2023 07:56
HomeWorld News

Dolphin injures swimmers in rare beach attack

One beachgoer suffered broken ribs and several others were assaulted by a rogue dolphin at a Japanese beach
Dolphin injures swimmers in rare beach attack
FILE PHOTO ©  USO / Getty Images

A string of dolphin attacks was reported at a beach in Japan on Sunday. Four people fell victim to the assault including a man in his 60s, who was left with several broken ribs, after the normally friendly mammal chose to ram into him, according to local media.

The man was reportedly injured during an early morning swim when the dolphin began ramming him and even bit his hand. The incident took place just five meters offshore at the Suishohama beach in the town of Mihama, Fukui prefecture.

The victim, who was taken to the hospital, is one of the many guests, who flock to Mihama from neighboring Japanese provinces during the summer.

Local police said that three other individuals were injured at the same locations during the day, and the total number of dolphin attacks in Mihama, since wild dolphins showed up in May, has reached six. The authorities urged holidaymakers to keep a distance from the animals.

READ MORE: New York super-sizes anti-shark drone fleet

In Japan, there was a spree of dolphin bite attacks last year at Koshino Beach, which is located near Fukui City, not far from Mihama. Those incidents occurred on the same weekend, and at least six such cases were reported in 2022, two of them on the same day.

Dolphins are not normally considered aggressive towards humans, but occasionally do attack. A female bottlenose dolphin nicknamed Dusty, who served for years as a mascot and a tourist attraction in Doolin, County Clare, Ireland attacked and injured two women in 2013.

Top stories

RT Features

The big lie behind modern Ukraine: Why does Kiev refuse to properly investigate the mysterious 2014 ‘Maidan massacre’?
The big lie behind modern Ukraine: Why does Kiev refuse to properly investigate the mysterious 2014 ‘Maidan massacre’? FEATURE
‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story
‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story FEATURE
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The big lie behind modern Ukraine: Why does Kiev refuse to properly investigate the mysterious 2014 ‘Maidan massacre’?
The big lie behind modern Ukraine: Why does Kiev refuse to properly investigate the mysterious 2014 ‘Maidan massacre’? FEATURE
‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story
‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story FEATURE
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Financing the Epstein Empire
0:00
25:44
France on fire
0:00
27:21
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies