Protesters crash BBC event (VIDEO)

Environmental demonstrators blared air horns and set off confetti cannons on stage of a concert in London

Activists have disrupted a concert put on by the BBC on Friday evening, storming the stage to protest the broadcaster’s coverage of climate change.

Two members of the activist group Just Stop Oil interrupted the first night of the BBC Proms held at Royal Albert Hall in London. Carrying banners, air horns and confetti, the protesters took to the stage as loud boos erupted from the audience, with some attendees chanting “Off, off, off!”

“Tonight’s action comes in response to the BBC’s underwhelming coverage of the climate emergency,” Just Stop Oil said in a tweet.

“In recent weeks, the BBC has been accused of ‘false balance’ as well as uncritically regurgitating government and oil company propaganda.”

The protesters were quickly removed from the stage and ejected from the event as the footage of the incident was making the rounds online.

🎻 We Cannot Afford to Fiddle While Rome Burns — Just Stop Oil Disrupt the Proms🎉 Two Just Stop Oil supporters have ran onto the stage at the @RoyalAlbertHall on the opening night of the @bbcproms🖋️ Not dancing to the Government’s tune? Sign up at https://t.co/7BzUVS02dZpic.twitter.com/WJdqx9GKTs — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) July 14, 2023

UK Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer later responded to the protest in her own social media post, calling the activists “eco zealots.”

“My message is this: Leave people to enjoy the events they love, and stop damaging your own cause,” she said.

Just Stop Oil named the two demonstrators as 29-year-old Pia Bastide and Kate Logan, 38, both from London. “I’m sorry to harp on about it, but business as usual isn’t working any more,” Bastide said in a written statement. “We can no longer ignore this crisis when extreme temperatures are scorching Europe right now.”

The climate group has demanded that the British government stop licensing oil, gas and coal projects, and has disrupted a number of events in recent weeks to promote its cause. Just hours after members took to the stage at the Proms on Friday, activists also interrupted a live broadcast of the comedy show ‘The Last Leg,’ running on set to pass out orange vests to the stars of the program. They were also swiftly booted from the venue.

📺 BREAKING: Just Stop Oil Disrupt the Last Leg🔥 2 hours after the @bbcproms, Just Stop Oil have disrupted @TheLastLeg, handing the presenters their own hi-vis vests.🖋️ Sign up for direct action at https://t.co/7BzUVS02dZpic.twitter.com/C3YdM1OcxM — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) July 14, 2023

Just Stop Oil protesters also crashed the Wimbledon tennis tournament held in London earlier this month, with activists invading the court on multiple occasions, one even sitting on the ground until he was forcibly removed.

Running from July 14 to September 9 this year, the Proms is a series of classical music concerts held in the British capital annually since 1895. Friday’s disruption took place at a sold-out show, with 6,000 people gathered at Royal Albert Hall for the event’s opening night.