icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Jul, 2023 14:54
HomeWorld News

Transgender cyclists banned from competing as women

The sport’s governing body has ruled that male-to-female athletes may not compete with biological women
Transgender cyclists banned from competing as women
Japan's Mina Sato leads the women's final at the UCI Track Nations Cup in Jakarta, Indonesia, February 26, 2023 ©  AP / Achmad Ibrahim

The International Cycling Union (UCI) has barred transgender cyclists from women’s competitions, citing the unfair advantage conferred by their elevated testosterone levels. The ban follows similar measures in athletics, swimming, and rugby.  

The ban was decided by the UCI earlier this month and announced on Friday. Effective immediately, males who went through puberty before transitioning to female will be banned from competing in women’s events on the UCI’s international calendar.

Instead, these athletes will compete with other men in the newly renamed ‘Men/Open’ class. 

The decision builds on a 2022 ruling by the UCI, which stated that male-to-female transgender people could compete alongside women, provided that they had been undergoing hormone therapy for two years and could prove a plasma testosterone concentration of less than 2.5 nanomoles per liter. Between 10 to 35 nmol/L is considered normal in adult men, and 0.5 to 2.4 nmol/L in adult women.

Russia moves towards banning sex changes
Read more
Russia moves towards banning sex changes

However, the UCI said it had since “taken note of the state of scientific knowledge,” which does not confirm that two years of hormone therapy and a testosterone level of 2.5 nmol/L is enough to “completely eliminate the benefits of testosterone during puberty in men.”

Additionally, the organization stated that transgender women may enjoy “biomechanical advantages” due to their male bone structure.

The UCI is one of multiple international sporting organizations to ban transgender competitors in recent years. World Athletics, the governing body for track and field and other running competitions, issued a similar ruling last year excluding transgender women who went through male puberty, as did FINA, the governing body for swimming. World Rugby, meanwhile, maintains a blanket ban on transgender women in women’s rugby competitions.

The International Olympic Committee allows individual sporting bodies to set their own rules for transgender athletes. 

Top stories

RT Features

‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story
‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story FEATURE
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime FEATURE
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive?
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story
‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story FEATURE
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime FEATURE
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive?
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Who wants to live forever? Tips for healthy aging and longevity
0:00
23:20
CrossTalk: NATO’s epic fail
0:00
24:41
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies