icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Jul, 2023 14:09
HomeWorld News

Artificial sweetener can ‘possibly’ cause cancer – WHO

Despite being a potential carcinogen, aspartame is still safe to consume in small doses, the World Health Organization concluded
Artificial sweetener can ‘possibly’ cause cancer – WHO
Bottles of Coca-Cola products shown at a store in Dania Beach, Florida, October 20, 2020 ©  AP / Wilfredo Lee

The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified aspartame as “possibly carcinogenic to humans,” but ruled that small amounts are safe for consumption. A chemical sweetener most commonly found in diet sodas, aspartame has been linked to a litany of health problems.

In a report published on Friday, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) found “limited evidence” linking aspartame with hepatocellular carcinoma, a form of liver cancer. The IARC, a WHO body, came to its conclusion after examining three large-scale human studies in the US and Europe. 

Based on these findings, the WHO listed aspartame as a Group 2B substance, its third-highest of four levels for potentially carcinogenic ingredients. 

However, the organization stopped short of changing its existing guidelines for daily intake, recommending that people consume less than 40mg of aspartame per kilogram of body weight per day. With a can of diet soda typically containing 200mg to 300mg of aspartame, an adult weighing 70kg would need to drink between nine and 14 cans per day to exceed this limit.

Pentagon keeps secrets on cancer-causing toxins – lawsuit
Read more
Pentagon keeps secrets on cancer-causing toxins – lawsuit

“The assessments of aspartame have indicated that, while safety is not a major concern at the doses which are commonly used, potential effects have been described that need to be investigated by more and better studies,” Dr. Francesco Branca, director of the WHO’s Department of Nutrition and Food Safety, said in a statement.

Aspartame is found in a wide range of products such as diet sodas, chewing gum, candy, low-calorie yogurt, and breakfast cereal. It is also sold as a sweetener under the brand names NutraSweet, Candarel and Equal.

Aspartame was approved for use as a sweetener in the US in 1974, and Coca-Cola began adding it to Diet Coke in the 1980s. EU approval followed in 1994, but multiple studies have since linked the substance with a host of health problems, including liver and lung cancer, brain damage, dementia, and seizures. However, regulators on both sides of the Atlantic have consistently failed to find enough evidence to adjust their consumption guidelines.

The WHO and IARC will “continue to monitor new evidence and encourage independent research groups to develop further studies on the potential association between aspartame exposure and consumer health effects,” the WHO’s report concluded.

Top stories

RT Features

‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story
‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story FEATURE
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime FEATURE
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive?
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story
‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story FEATURE
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime FEATURE
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive?
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Who wants to live forever: tips to healthy ageing and longevity
0:00
23:20
CrossTalk: NATO’s epic fail
0:00
24:41
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies