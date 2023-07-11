icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 Jul, 2023 17:54
HomeWorld News

France and Germany pledge to revitalize long-stalled joint tank venture

The two countries’ intention is that the prospective tank will become operational in the mid-2030s
France and Germany pledge to revitalize long-stalled joint tank venture
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (L) and French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu (R) in Berlin, Germany on July 10, 2023. ©  AFP / Tobias Schwarz

Germany and France are still planning to jointly develop a main battle tank (MBT), with a roadmap for the venture expected to be agreed-on by the end of the year. The resolve to kickstart the long-stalled project was expressed on Monday by the defense ministers of the two nations during a meeting in Berlin.

“Despite all the doomsayers and rumors, we want this joint project,” German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said during a joint press conference with his French counterpart, Sebastien Lecornu. The proposed MBT is still meant to become operational in 2035 at the earliest, Pistorius confirmed.

The two ministers said they have tasked their army chiefs with outlining the tank capabilities they want and to have a basic roadmap ready by their next meeting in September or by the end of this year at the latest.

“We have established this calendar so that we can then provide proposals to Chancellor [Olaf] Scholz and President [Emmanuel] Macron on the contours of what this tank will be,” Lecornu stated.

Germany, Poland at odds over tank-repair center for Ukraine – Der Spiegel READ MORE: Germany, Poland at odds over tank-repair center for Ukraine – Der Spiegel

Originally conceived back in 2017 alongside a joint fighter jet under French leadership, the Franco-German MBT project has failed to yield any tangible result yet, with even the roadmap for it not agreed-on for years.

Instead, the two EU nations have continued to develop tank families of their own, Germany having remained focused on the Leopard 2 series – with its deeply-modernized variant, the Panther KF51, presented last year – while France has the Leclerc tank family in its arsenal. Berlin and Paris have also been at odds over various issues, including energy and industry development, as well as failing to produce a shared vision of joint European defense or to address the extent of their independence from the US-led NATO bloc.

Now, however, the two ministers have apparently tried to show all the differences have been settled, with both Pistorius and Lecornu showering one another with praise. “The Franco-German friendship is unique...There is no country that we are closer to at different levels of our relations than France,” Pistorius asserted. Lecornu, for his part, hailed the “very direct, very frank” negotiation approach of his German counterpart, describing it as the “Pistorius method.”

Top stories

RT Features

‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story
‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story FEATURE
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime FEATURE
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive?
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story
‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story FEATURE
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime FEATURE
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive?
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
De-dollarization & the yuan rising
0:00
28:9
Battlefield gamechangers: Hypersonic missiles
0:00
27:13
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies