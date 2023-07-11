icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 Jul, 2023 17:00
HomeWorld News

North Korea warns of ‘shocking’ consequences for US spy planes

Pyongyang has said that US reconnaissance missions are a “grave encroachment” into its sovereign territory
North Korea warns of ‘shocking’ consequences for US spy planes
North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un (L) and sister Kim Yo Jong attend the Inter-Korean Summit at the Peace House on April 27, 2018 in Panmunjom, South Korea © Getty Images / Korea Summit Press Pool/Getty Images

Kim Yo-jong, one of North Korea’s top foreign policy officials, claimed in a Monday statement that Pyongyang had warded off a US spy plane, and said that there would be “shocking” repercussions should Washington continue reconnaissance operations close to its territory.

Kim, who is the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, claimed in a strongly-worded statement issued via Pyongyang’s KCNA news agency on Monday, that the US spy aircraft had strayed within the boundaries of North Korea’s eastern exclusive economic zone.

In the statement, Kim said that the presence of a US aircraft detection inside the DPRK’s 200 nautical mile economic zone represented a “grave encroachment upon the sovereignty and security” of North Korea. She added that Pyongyang’s warplanes were scrambled to chase off the US aircraft.

The political staredown comes amid increased tensions between North Korea and the United States, after the nuclear-armed nation increased its opposition to US involvement in affairs on the Korean Peninsula in the wake of an uptick in military drills involving Washington and its key ally in the region, South Korea.

South Korea comments on North's crashed satellite
Read more
South Korea comments on North's crashed satellite

Kim stated that continued United States reconnaissance would incite a “shocking incident” in an area where “US spy planes habitually intrude into the sky above the economic water zone of the DPRK.” She further commented on Tuesday that US forces will experience a “very critical flight” should the intrusions continue.

However, according to deputy Pentagon press secretary Sabrina Singh, Pyongyang’s claims are “just accusations.” She reinforced that the US “remains committed to safely and responsibly flying, sailing, operating anywhere that international law allows.” 

The US State Department, meanwhile, called for Pyongyang to cease its “escalatory actions,” according to a statement from its spokesperson Matthew Miller. South Korea’s joint chiefs of staff concurred that Washington was conducting standard reconnaissance tasks in concert with Seoul’s military, according to a spokesperson.

North Korea has frequently objected to United States and South Korean military exercises near its territory. It has also said that recent missile tests, as well as an expansion of its own military assets, are necessary in the face of US aggression.

Last week, Seoul analyzed the wreckage of a crashed North Korean surveillance satellite which Pyongyang announced was designed to monitor United States military forces. South Korean investigators said they determined that the device has “no military utility as a reconnaissance satellite at all.”

Top stories

RT Features

‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story
‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story FEATURE
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime FEATURE
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive?
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story
‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story FEATURE
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime FEATURE
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive?
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
De-dollarization & the yuan rising
0:00
28:9
Battlefield gamechangers: Hypersonic missiles
0:00
27:13
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies