icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 Jul, 2023 01:04
HomeWorld News

Six killed in Chinese kindergarten stabbing

The knife-wielding assailant has been detained by police
Six killed in Chinese kindergarten stabbing
FILE PHOTO ©  AFP

A knifeman killed six people and injured another in a kindergarten in southern China on Monday, Chinese media reported, citing police.

The suspect, a 25-year-old local man, has been detained. His motives are so far unknown. 

The attack took place in Lianjiang County, Guangdong Province.

Although police are still identifying the victims, witnesses said that a teacher, two parents and three children are among them.

Unconfirmed reports on social media claimed that the assailant was seeking “revenge” because one of the adults had hit his child with a car and not offered any compensation. 

READ MORE: Kindergarten attack leaves three dead, several injured

China has seen a wave of stabbing attacks at kindergartens and schools in recent years. In 2021, a man armed with a knife killed two children and injured 16 people at a kindergarten in the southern Guangxi Province. A similar incident occurred in 2022, and left three dead and six wounded. 

Top stories

RT Features

‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story
‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story FEATURE
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime FEATURE
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive?
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story
‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story FEATURE
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime FEATURE
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive?
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Battlefield gamechangers: Hypersonic missiles
0:00
27:13
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Cluster bombs & unicorns
0:00
26:30
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies