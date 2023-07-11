Six killed in Chinese kindergarten stabbing

The knife-wielding assailant has been detained by police

A knifeman killed six people and injured another in a kindergarten in southern China on Monday, Chinese media reported, citing police.

The suspect, a 25-year-old local man, has been detained. His motives are so far unknown.

The attack took place in Lianjiang County, Guangdong Province.

Although police are still identifying the victims, witnesses said that a teacher, two parents and three children are among them.

Unconfirmed reports on social media claimed that the assailant was seeking “revenge” because one of the adults had hit his child with a car and not offered any compensation.

China has seen a wave of stabbing attacks at kindergartens and schools in recent years. In 2021, a man armed with a knife killed two children and injured 16 people at a kindergarten in the southern Guangxi Province. A similar incident occurred in 2022, and left three dead and six wounded.