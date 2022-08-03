icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 Aug, 2022 08:23
HomeWorld News

Kindergarten attack leaves three dead, several injured

Chinese police have released an image of the alleged killer, AFP reports
Kindergarten attack leaves three dead, several injured
FILE PHOTO. Gary Hider / EyeEm via Getty Images

A stabbing attack at a private kindergarten in the southeast Chinese province of Jiangxi left three people dead and six others injured on Wednesday, local police reported.

Law enforcement released an image of the suspect on social media, describing him as a “gangster” wearing a cap and a mask.

The knifeman is believed to have entered the kindergarten, located in Anfu county in the west of the province, at around 10:00 a.m. local time before going on a killing spree, the statement said, as reported by AFP news agency. The ages of the victims have not been revealed.

The perpetrator is believed to be a local 48-year-old man, who is said to be at large.

There have been a number of knife attacks targeting schools and daycare centers in China over the years. One recent high-profile case happened in April last year in the southern city of Beiliu, where a lone knifeman injured 16 students and two teachers.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Andrey Gubin: With potential Pelosi Taiwan visit imminent, why is the US provoking China in 'the most dangerous place on earth'
Andrey Gubin: With potential Pelosi Taiwan visit imminent, why is the US provoking China in 'the most dangerous place on earth' FEATURE
Maksim Artemyev: Public opinion seems to be turning against the military draft in Ukraine, how will the Zelensky regime respond?
Maksim Artemyev: Public opinion seems to be turning against the military draft in Ukraine, how will the Zelensky regime respond? FEATURE
Monsieur général: How France's Macron is trying to distract from the economic crisis by impersonating a military tough-guy
Monsieur général: How France's Macron is trying to distract from the economic crisis by impersonating a military tough-guy FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: West’s miscalculation
0:00
24:57
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Phony war
0:00
26:30
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies