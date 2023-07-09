icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 Jul, 2023 19:37
HomeWorld News

French anti-cop activist claims police brutality (VIDEO)

Youssouf Traore was tackled by officers after he attempted to resist arrest
French anti-cop activist claims police brutality (VIDEO)
Youssouf Traore gestures as he speaks to journalists in front of a police station in Paris, France, July 9, 2023 ©  AFP / Bertrand Guay

A man arrested in Paris during a memorial protest for his brother said on Sunday that he will file a complaint against the officers who broke his nose and injured his eye. Video footage of the man’s arrest went viral amid heightened social tensions in France.

Youssouf Traore was detained on Saturday after he allegedly hit a police officer during a prohibited gathering in memory of his brother Adama, who died in police custody seven years ago.

Video footage of Traore’s arrest showed armored riot police approaching the 29-year-old after his alleged attack on law enforcement. Traore argued with them before resisting arrest and apparently shoving one officer. He was swiftly tackled and restrained, before being led away to a police vehicle. During the melee, another officer shoved a shrieking woman to the ground.

Traore was later hospitalized, and the charges against him temporarily dropped, the Paris prosecutor’s office told AFP. 

On Sunday, a social media account named ‘Justice for Adama’ released a statement from Traore claiming that he had suffered a broken nose and injuries to his eye, chest, back and head during the arrest, and would be lodging a complaint with the prosecutor’s office. In a video accompanying the statement, Traore’s eye was visibly swollen.

The incident was condemned by left-wing politicians and journalists, more than a dozen of whom protested outside the Paris police station where he was held on Saturday night, AFP reported.

Most French blame liberal immigration rules for riots – poll
Read more
Most French blame liberal immigration rules for riots – poll

Back in 2016, the death of Adama Traore triggered widespread protests and rioting. The cause of his death is disputed, with an official inquest ruling that he died of hyperthermia, and his family claiming he was asphyxiated by police. An inquest later cleared the three arresting officers of any wrongdoing.

Adama Traore was arrested alongside a third Traore brother, Bagui, for the alleged assault and extortion of a disabled woman. Adama had previously served time for assault, theft, extortion, and drug dealing, and had been released from prison two months before his death.

Youssouf Traore’s arrest comes less than two weeks after the fatal shooting of a French-Algerian teenager by police sparked nationwide rioting. Rioters, primarily youths from immigrant backgrounds, torched cars and businesses and attacked police officers in towns and cities across the country. By the time the violence subsided last week, more than 3,700 people had been detained.

Top stories

RT Features

“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime FEATURE
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive?
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive? FEATURE
Taking a dagger to the ‘soft underbelly’: How the West has opened yet another front against Russia
Taking a dagger to the ‘soft underbelly’: How the West has opened yet another front against Russia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime FEATURE
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive?
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive? FEATURE
Taking a dagger to the ‘soft underbelly’: How the West has opened yet another front against Russia
Taking a dagger to the ‘soft underbelly’: How the West has opened yet another front against Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Old men presidents
0:00
26:4
Protesting the Iraq & Afghanistan wars
0:00
27:36
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies