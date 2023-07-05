icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Jul, 2023 03:26
Israeli airstrikes pound Gaza

The bombardment came in response to several rockets fired from the Palestinian enclave
Israeli airstrikes pound Gaza
Smoke and fire rise from an explosion caused by an Israeli airstrike on Gaza City early Wednesday, July 5, 2023 ©  AP / Adel Hana

Israel has carried out airstrikes on several alleged Hamas military sites in Gaza, claiming they are a response to rockets fired from the area early on Wednesday morning.

“Fighter jets recently attacked an underground site for the production of weapons that is used by the chemistry department of the terrorist organization Hamas and a site for the production of raw materials for the organization's rockets,” the IDF said in a tweet at around 5:30 am local time.

The Israeli military said Hamas bears responsibility for everything that is happening in the Palestinian territory under its control, and “is the one who will pay for the security violations against the State of Israel.”

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage from the Palestinian side, and the IDF offered no additional details about the targets it had struck.

Spiraling West Bank violence could spell political doom for both Israeli and Palestinian leadership READ MORE: Spiraling West Bank violence could spell political doom for both Israeli and Palestinian leadership

Air raid sirens blared in the southern Israeli city of Sderot and other nearby towns shortly after 1:00 am on Wednesday. The IDF claimed that all five incoming projectiles from Gaza were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system, causing no damage or injuries on the ground. No group has claimed responsibility for the rockets fired into Israel.

The flare-up comes amid a reported pullback of Israeli troops from the West Bank city of Jenin, following a major two-day “anti-terrorist” operation which left several dead. While Hamas, which rules Gaza, has somewhat distanced itself from the events in the West Bank, several officials from the group had urged young men to resist by “any means possible,” and even justified a car-ramming and stabbing attack in Tel Aviv on Tuesday as a “heroic” and “legitimate self-defense.” 

Top stories

RT Features

“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime FEATURE
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive?
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive? FEATURE
Taking a dagger to the ‘soft underbelly’: How the West has opened yet another front against Russia
Taking a dagger to the ‘soft underbelly’: How the West has opened yet another front against Russia FEATURE

