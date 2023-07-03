icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 Jul, 2023 23:29
Americans told to keep ‘low profile’ in China

Washington has advised tourists to “reconsider” traveling to China or prepare a contingency plan
FILE PHOTO: Two women take photos on the Great Wall during the Labour Day holidays, April 29, 2023 ©  Kevin Frayer / Getty Images

Americans who have trips planned to China should reconsider going there because they would be putting themselves at risk of “arbitrary” law enforcement and unjustified arrest, including possible espionage charges for merely “conducting research” of publicly available information, the US State Department has claimed in a new travel advisory.

The Chinese authorities “appear to have broad discretion to deem a wide range of documents, data, statistics or materials as state secrets and to detain and prosecute foreign nationals for alleged espionage,” the department said in its updated advisory. “Security personnel could detain US citizens or subject them to prosecution for conducting research or accessing publicly available material inside the PRC.”

Americans traveling or living in China could find themselves detained, subjected to interrogation, and denied information about the allegations against them while unable to access consular services, according to the advisory. The department claimed that Beijijng “arbitrarily enforces local laws, including issuing exit bans on US citizens and citizens of other countries, without fair and transparent process under the law.”

US draws up plans to evacuate Americans from Taiwan – media READ MORE: US draws up plans to evacuate Americans from Taiwan – media

The advisory recommended that Americans “keep a low profile,” avoid being near protests, and avoid taking pictures of police or demonstrators without permission. The department warned, too, that US citizens could be detained or expelled for sending electronic messages critical of the Chinese government. Participating in demonstrations can result in criminal charges.

Beijing has responded angrily to Washington’s past travel advisories, arguing that the fact it receives millions of American visitors each year – far outnumbering the number of Chinese citizens visiting the US – “speaks volumes for the security conditions in China.” China issued a warning of its own in June 2019, telling citizens that frequent shootings, robberies and thefts made travel to the US risky. The Chinese government also has warned of anti-Asian discrimination in the US.

