icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 Jul, 2023 12:52
HomeWorld News

UK territory mulls ‘alternative forms of governance’

The Orkney Islands are considering a proposal to become part of Norway
UK territory mulls ‘alternative forms of governance’
FILE PHOTO: Stromness village in the Orkney islands. ©  Getty Images / Nicola Colombo

The Orkney Islands, off the north coast of Scotland, are exploring options to leave the United Kingdom and become a self-governing territory of Norway, after the local leadership blasted the governments in Edinburgh and London for “failing” the islanders.

A motion to be discussed on Tuesday by the Orkney Islands council has called upon the archipelago – consisting of more than 70 islands and islets – to move closer to its “Nordic connections” in pursuit of “alternative forms of governance,” according to council leader James Stockan.

Orkney was under Norwegian and Danish control until 1472, when they were transferred to Scotland as part of a dowry arrangement for Margaret of Denmark’s marriage to King James III of Scotland.

“We were part of the Norse kingdom for much longer than we were part of the United Kingdom,” Stockan told the BBC in comments published on Sunday.

He added that islanders feel a “deep cultural relationship” to their Nordic heritage, and that a reunion could be beneficial to the local economy, which he said has been “failed dreadfully” by Edinburgh and London.

Scotland to seek EU reunion – first minister
Read more
Scotland to seek EU reunion – first minister

Stockan has claimed the Orkney Islands do not receive sufficient funding from the UK government, particularly in comparison to Crown Dependencies such as the Channel Islands or overseas territories like the Falkland Islands.

“The funding we get from the Scottish government is significantly less per head than Shetland and the Western Isles to run the same services,” Stockan said. “We can’t go on as we are.” The motion also references the Faroe Islands – a self-governing territory of Denmark located in the North Sea.

Orkney islanders voted in a 2017 referendum to have a “stronger voice” in their relationship with the United Kingdom – but did not back full autonomy from the mainland.

Stockan, though, says that while an in-depth study of the islands’ finances has not yet been carried out, revenues from oil and wind projects off its coast should be supporting locals rather than being funnelled to the UK government. “The dividend we get back isn’t sufficient to keep us going,” he said.

The UK government has said that the Orkney Islands will be included in a £50 million ($63.4 million) fund to help develop the economies of Scottish islands. “We will always be stronger together as one United Kingdom, and we have no plans to change the devolution settlement,” a government spokesperson said.

Top stories

RT Features

“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime FEATURE
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive?
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive? FEATURE
Taking a dagger to the ‘soft underbelly’: How the West has opened yet another front against Russia
Taking a dagger to the ‘soft underbelly’: How the West has opened yet another front against Russia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime FEATURE
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive?
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive? FEATURE
Taking a dagger to the ‘soft underbelly’: How the West has opened yet another front against Russia
Taking a dagger to the ‘soft underbelly’: How the West has opened yet another front against Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Biden presidency in review
0:00
27:57
Dennis Kucinich: US foreign policy ‘madness’ will END when Robert F. Kennedy becomes president
0:00
28:58
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies