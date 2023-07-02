icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 Jul, 2023 03:14
HomeWorld News

Soros announces major job cuts

The global charity run by the billionaire will cut at least 40% of its staff
Soros announces major job cuts
George Soros at an event in Davos, Switzerland, May 24, 2022. ©  Fabrice Coffrini / AFP

The non-profit organization Open Society Foundations run by billionaire and philanthropist George Soros is laying off many of its staffers as part of the ongoing reorganization. 

The process includes “a substantial reduction in headcount of no less than 40% globally,” a spokesperson told US news agencies. The charity employed more than 500 people as of the end of 2021, according to Bloomberg.

On Friday, the nonprofit’s board of directors released a statement, announcing “significant changes” to the operating model “intended to maximize Open Society’s impact in helping to counter the forces currently threatening open and free societies.”

Soros, 92, is in the process of handing over the control of his $25 billion empire to his 37-year-old son Alexander. The younger Soros told the Wall Street Journal last month that his views are similar to his father’s, and that he is “more political.” 

Soros, who has made his fortune in finance and hedge-fund managing, has championed various liberal and progressive causes at home and abroad, which often drew criticism from conservatives. 

READ MORE: George Soros names heir to financial empire – WSJ

Countries, such as Russia and Hungary, have accused Soros of meddling into their domestic affairs. In 2015, Russia banned several Soros-affiliated NGOs as “undesirable” organizations.

Top stories

RT Features

Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive?
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive? FEATURE
Taking a dagger to the ‘soft underbelly’: How the West has opened yet another front against Russia
Taking a dagger to the ‘soft underbelly’: How the West has opened yet another front against Russia FEATURE
24 hours that shook Russia: Experts weigh in on the Wagner mutiny
24 hours that shook Russia: Experts weigh in on the Wagner mutiny FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive?
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive? FEATURE
Taking a dagger to the ‘soft underbelly’: How the West has opened yet another front against Russia
Taking a dagger to the ‘soft underbelly’: How the West has opened yet another front against Russia FEATURE
24 hours that shook Russia: Experts weigh in on the Wagner mutiny
24 hours that shook Russia: Experts weigh in on the Wagner mutiny FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Serbia’s Prince Philip on Wagner mutiny, Russia vs NATO in Ukraine, Serbia & BRICS, Bitcoin’s future
0:00
29:15
Corruption at Veterans Affairs Department
0:00
28:2
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies