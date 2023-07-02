icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 Jul, 2023 01:57
Two military planes collide mid-air in Colombia (VIDEO)

A pilot has been killed in the crash, the Air Force said
Two military planes collide mid-air in Colombia (VIDEO)
FILE PHOTO: ©  Colombian Air Force

Two Colombian Air Force T-27 Tucano planes collided mid-air during a training flight near the Apiay air base on Sunday, the military said.

According to the statement released by the Air Force, one pilot, lieutenant colonel, has died.

“An inspection commission was sent to the scene of the incident in order to determine the causes [of the collision],” it said.

A video uploaded to social media allegedly shows the moment of the incident. Several aircraft are seen flying close to each other, and, at one point, a wing of one of the planes bursts into bright flames.

The pilots were reportedly practicing for a July 20 airshow in the city of Rionegro. The T-27 is a version of the Embraer 312 Tucano turboprop light attack aircraft.

