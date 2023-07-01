Gunman kills 1, injures several in Croatia

The shooter has been detained after fleeing the scene, police said

A Kalashnikov-armed gunman opened fire in Sisak, a town 60 kilometers from Croatia’s capital Zagreb, on Saturday evening, killing at least one person and wounding several others, police said. The suspect has been detained.

The shooting took place at around 8:10 pm local time on Capraska Poljane Street, police said, adding that the perpetrator fled the scene but was captured several hours later. The attacker was allegedly armed with a Kalashnikov rifle.

According to police, a 45-year-old woman was killed, and four people sustained gunshot wounds. Two more people were injured while running from the assailant.

It is not clear exactly how the shooting unfolded, but local media say that the suspect came into a neighbor’s house and shot at people inside. The suspect reportedly had a previous dispute with the neighbors. Two houses and a car caught fire because of the incident, officials said.

Residents reported large police presence in Sisak on Saturday evening. “The whole neighborhood is under siege,” one person told newspaper 24sata.