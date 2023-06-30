icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Key takeaways from Lavrov’s press conference on Ukraine
30 Jun, 2023 12:57
HomeWorld News

Riots force Macron to leave EU summit

The French President canceled his press conference in Brussels to chair a crisis meeting in Paris
Riots force Macron to leave EU summit
French President Emmanuel Macron arrives to attend a crisis meeting on June 30, 2023 ©  YVES HERMAN / POOL / AFP

French President Emmanuel Macron cut short his visit to Brussels on Friday, where he was attending a summit of EU leaders, and returned to Paris to chair an emergency meeting over ongoing riots following a deadly police shooting.

Macron returned home in time for the 1:00pm (1100 GMT) session, scrapping a planned press conference on the results of the EU gathering. The change of plan was announced on Friday morning by the Elysee palace, according to French media.

The French Interior Ministry reported that a total of 875 people were arrested on Thursday night, when the country experienced its third round of violent protests over the death of a 17-year-old man at the hand of the police. French media previously put the number of nationwide arrests at 421, which Le Figaro said was a record for the country.

‘Record’ number of arrests made during unrest in France – Le Figaro
Read more
‘Record’ number of arrests made during unrest in France – Le Figaro

The turmoil has escalated from initial peaceful protests over the death of the man, identified as Nahel M., during a traffic stop. The police have deployed thousands of officers to quell the disturbances, with the Interior Ministry ordering a firm response.

Since the violence erupted, a total of 492 buildings have been damaged, some 2,000 vehicles burned and 3,880 fires started, Macron said as he opened the emergency meeting.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said her cabinet was considering “all options” to restore order, including declaring a state of emergency.

The summit in Brussels was held on Thursday and Friday. The Ukraine conflict and the EU’s response to it dominated the agenda.

Top stories

RT Features

Zelensky's Zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive?
Zelensky's Zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive? FEATURE
Taking a dagger to the ‘soft underbelly’: How the West has opened yet another front against Russia
Taking a dagger to the ‘soft underbelly’: How the West has opened yet another front against Russia FEATURE
24 hours that shook Russia: Experts weigh in on the Wagner mutiny
24 hours that shook Russia: Experts weigh in on the Wagner mutiny FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Zelensky's Zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive?
Zelensky's Zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive? FEATURE
Taking a dagger to the ‘soft underbelly’: How the West has opened yet another front against Russia
Taking a dagger to the ‘soft underbelly’: How the West has opened yet another front against Russia FEATURE
24 hours that shook Russia: Experts weigh in on the Wagner mutiny
24 hours that shook Russia: Experts weigh in on the Wagner mutiny FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Exploring Dagestan’s natural wonder
0:00
25:45
CrossTalk: ‘Ukrainian democracy?’ 
0:00
24:52
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies