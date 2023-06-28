icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 Jun, 2023 03:07
Unrest erupted in a Parisian suburb following the death of a young man during a traffic stop
Fatal police shooting sparks riot in France
Firefighters put out a burning car in Nanterre, west of Paris, on June 27, 2023. ©  Zakaria Abdelkafi / AFP

Twenty people have been detained for rioting in Nanterre, a western suburb of Paris, police said on Tuesday. The unrest broke out after an officer killed a 17-year-old man during a traffic stop. 

The altercation occurred on Tuesday morning. According to police, the young man was shot after failing to comply and attempting to ram an officer with his car.

A video filmed by a witness shows that two officers had stopped a yellow Mercedes AMG. While one officer was standing outside the window and giving orders to the driver, his colleague stood next to him and was pointing a handgun at the driver.

The car suddenly moved forward, prompting the officer to fire a single shot. The Mercedes crashed into a pole and the driver died despite efforts to resuscitate him. 

The prosecutor’s office said that the driver was known for having refused to comply during a traffic stop on a previous occasion. 

Hours after the incident, around 50 people held a protest outside the Nanterre police station, BFM TV reported. In other parts of the neighborhood, rioters smashed bus stops, set garbage containers on fire, and torched several vehicles. 

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said that an investigation was launched into the shooting. A separate investigation was launched on suspicion of refusing to comply and attempting to cause harm to a police officer. 

