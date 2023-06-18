1 dead, 22 wounded in Juneteenth party shooting – police

icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 dead, 22 wounded in Chicago Juneteenth party shooting – police
18 Jun, 2023 22:57
Several gunmen opened fire at a parking lot in suburban Chicago where people gathered to celebrate a federal holiday, the sheriff’s office said
One person was killed and at least 22 were injured when several people opened fire at a crowd in a parking lot in Willowbrook, a suburb of Chicago, where people came to celebrate Juneteenth, police said on Sunday.

“We know of 22 victims injured and one victim killed by gunfire. Several other victims were also injured while attempting to flee the area,” the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

