1 dead, 22 wounded in Juneteenth party shooting – police

Several gunmen opened fire at a parking lot in suburban Chicago where people gathered to celebrate a federal holiday, the sheriff’s office said

One person was killed and at least 22 were injured when several people opened fire at a crowd in a parking lot in Willowbrook, a suburb of Chicago, where people came to celebrate Juneteenth, police said on Sunday.

“We know of 22 victims injured and one victim killed by gunfire. Several other victims were also injured while attempting to flee the area,” the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

