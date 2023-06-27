icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Jun, 2023 00:57
HomeWorld News

Fox News found replacement for Tucker Carlson

Pundit Jesse Watters will fill Carlson’s old time slot, the network said
Fox News found replacement for Tucker Carlson
Jesse Watters at an event in Hollywood, Florida, November 17, 2022. ©  Jason Koerner / Getty Images / AFP

Political commentator Jesse Watters will get Fox News’ prime-time slot previously occupied by top-rated host Tucker Carlson, who was fired from the network in April.

Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott revealed the new lineup on Monday, with ‘Jesse Watter Primetime’ moving from 7 pm to 8 pm US eastern time. The shows hosted by Laura Ingraham and Greg Gutfeld will move to 7 pm and 10 pm respectively. The news schedule, which will take effect on July 17, will “ensure our viewers have access to unrivaled coverage from our best-in-class team for years to come,” Scott said.

The network lost nearly a third of its overall primetime viewership a month after Fox scrapped ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’, the most-watched cable news show in the US at the time of its cancellation. Carlson’s former spot has since been occupied by rotating hosts. 

Fox News secretly pushed ‘woke’ agenda – pundit
Read more
Fox News secretly pushed ‘woke’ agenda – pundit

Carlson and Fox parted ways shortly after the conservative network reached a nearly $800-million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems, which accused Fox of spreading lies about the performance of its voting machines during the 2020 US presidential election.

Fox denied that it had fired Carlson because of the Dominion lawsuit, but did not disclose exact reasons behind the decision to cut ties with its most popular host.

Carlson is a vocal critic of President Joe Biden and the “woke” culture, who has also frequently attacked and mocked both Democrat and Republican “establishment.” Opponents have accused him of spreading “racist” views and disinformation. After leaving Fox, Carlson has launched a new political commentary show on Twitter.

Top stories

RT Features

24 hours that shook Russia: Experts weigh in on the Wagner ‘mutiny’
24 hours that shook Russia: Experts weigh in on the Wagner ‘mutiny’ FEATURE
Sex, blood and patriotism: The Ukraine conflict has ushered a new wave of Russian music and it's here to stay
Sex, blood and patriotism: The Ukraine conflict has ushered a new wave of Russian music and it's here to stay FEATURE
A European country has banned an opposition party that was surging in the polls. Why aren't you hearing more about it?
A European country has banned an opposition party that was surging in the polls. Why aren't you hearing more about it? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

24 hours that shook Russia: Experts weigh in on the Wagner ‘mutiny’
24 hours that shook Russia: Experts weigh in on the Wagner ‘mutiny’ FEATURE
Sex, blood and patriotism: The Ukraine conflict has ushered a new wave of Russian music and it's here to stay
Sex, blood and patriotism: The Ukraine conflict has ushered a new wave of Russian music and it's here to stay FEATURE
A European country has banned an opposition party that was surging in the polls. Why aren't you hearing more about it?
A European country has banned an opposition party that was surging in the polls. Why aren't you hearing more about it? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
‘We did not pay enough attention to Russian security concerns’: Ex-UK ambassador to Russia challenged
0:00
28:7
The battle for the Pacific Rim
0:00
28:59
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies