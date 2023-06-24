icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Kremlin reveals details of Wagner deal
24 Jun, 2023 20:18
US delays Wagner sanctions after insurrection – WSJ

Washington reportedly did not want to be seen as siding with Vladimir Putin
US delays Wagner sanctions after insurrection – WSJ
T-shirts bearing images of the Wagner Group's logo are seen in a gift shop in Moscow, Russia, May 12, 2023 ©  AFP / Alexander Nemenov

The US has postponed a fresh round of economic sanctions on the Wagner private military company after its leader, Evgeny Prigozhin, led a march on Moscow in defiance of the Kremlin, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing sources. 

According to the newspaper, the US State Department was expected to announce sanctions on Wagner-linked gold businesses in Africa on Tuesday, including on a mining operation in the Central African Republic.

However, the plan was shelved after Prigozhin accused the Russian military of shelling a Wagner training camp on Friday, and led a convoy of his troops toward Moscow the next day, vowing to confront senior Russian military leaders. The rebellion was defused on Saturday evening following talks between Prigozhin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

“Washington does not want to appear to be taking sides in this,” an anonymous source told the newspaper. With Putin accusing Prigozhin of treason and vowing “decisive actions” against the mutineers, the US apparently felt that sanctioning Wagner would aid the Russian leader.

The Wagner Group has been under US sanctions since 2017, and was designated an "entity of particular concern” by the State Department in early December for allegedly threatening religious freedom in Africa. The organization was labeled a restricted “military end user” by the US later that month, and designated a “significant transnational criminal organization” in January.

Last month, the US sanctioned the head of Wagner’s operations in Mali.

Throughout Prigozhin’s standoff with Putin, the US and its allies refused to comment on the situation or issue any public pronouncements or predictions. US President Joe Biden “discussed the situation in Russia” with the leaders of France, Germany, and the UK, the White House said in a statement on Saturday. 

