icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Jun, 2023 05:23
HomeRussia & Former Soviet Union

Counteroffensive will help Kiev in negotiations – NATO chief

The head of the US-led military bloc has claimed Ukrainian forces can gain “a stronger hand” for potential talks with Moscow
Counteroffensive will help Kiev in negotiations – NATO chief
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at an event in Washington, DC, June 13, 2023. ©  Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said that any battlefield gains made in Ukraine’s counteroffensive could provide leverage in future peace talks with Russia. He claimed that Kiev has already made “progress” on the ground.

Speaking at the White House following a meeting with US President Joe Biden on Tuesday, Stoltenberg said the Western alliance would pledge additional aid to Ukraine at an upcoming summit in Lithuania.

“The offensive is launched and Ukrainians are making progress, making advances,” Stoltenberg claimed. “It’s still the early days, but what we do know is that the more land the Ukrainians are able to liberate, the stronger hand they will have at the negotiating table.”

NATO states may send troops to Ukraine – ex-chief
Read more
NATO states may send troops to Ukraine – ex-chief

Kiev’s Western backers have repeatedly stressed that Ukraine should negotiate on its own terms and must not be pressured into striking a deal that would benefit Russia.

Moscow, meanwhile, has insisted that the much-anticipated Ukrainian counteroffensive launched last week has failed to breach Russian defenses, and that troops have been beaten back with heavy losses. Several German-made Leopard 2 main battle tanks and US-made M2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles have been destroyed or abandoned in the recent fighting.

Officials in Moscow have stressed that Ukraine’s demand for Russia to surrender its newly incorporated territories, as well as Crimea, is a non-starter for negotiations.

Top stories

RT Features

Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions FEATURE
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions FEATURE
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: NATO’s Ukraine war
0:00
25:3
French riots and retirement
0:00
27:14
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies