14 Jun, 2023 00:59
Israel conducts strikes near Damascus – Syrian media

News agency SANA said that one soldier was wounded in the attack
FILE PHOTO: Syrian Army soldiers, 2021. ©  SANA / AFP

A soldier was wounded in an Israeli missile strike on the Damascus countryside, Syria’s state-run news agency SANA reported in the early hours of Wednesday, citing a military source.

According to the report, the missiles were fired from the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights at several targets to the southwest of the Syrian capital. 

The country’s air defenses responded to the threat, intercepting several missiles, SANA said. Israel has not commented on the matter so far.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated in the past that it had carried out air raids against Iranian-linked groups, which it said were using Syrian territory to attack Israel.

READ MORE: Israel tiptoes around multi-front war, attempting to maintain a ‘deterrence capacity’

In April, the IDF announced that it hit military sites in Syria in response to cross-border rocket attacks, and warned that it “will not allow any attempts to violate Israeli sovereignty.” SANA said at the time that two civilians were killed in the strikes.

