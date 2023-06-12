icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
12 Jun, 2023 12:40
HomeWorld News

EU town bans sex on the beach

Locals have demanded that visitors to a nudist beach keep their hands to themselves
EU town bans sex on the beach
Sunbathers enjoy warm weather on a beach © Getty Images / Roberto Pfeil/picture alliance via Getty Images

A coastal town in the south of the Netherlands has launched a campaign intended to stop visitors to its beaches from engaging in public sexual activities, following a torrent of complaints from outraged locals.

‘Project Oranjezon’ – or ‘Orange Sun’ – follows numerous objections to council authorities in Veere about “sex acts carried out by naked recreationists,” prompting the municipality to erect signs warning flirtatious visitors that public sex is banned.

Authorities also warn anyone hoping for a few moments of privacy that there is “increased monitoring” in place to ensure that “sexual meeting-place activities” don’t occur.

“The dunes are hugely important to the local community and must be protected,” Veere’s mayor, Frederiek Schouwenaar, told The Observer last week. “This is an important step to ensure public order and safety.”

READ MORE: German city named ‘sex capital of the world’

Among the complaints were that “certain groups” had been using the sand dunes as a meeting place to engage in their illicit activities in public – leaving locals hoping that future visits to the seaside won’t be quite as X-rated.

“It was always a bit threatening,” Els den Dulk, 74, told The Observer last week. “This has been going on for 20 years with a few unsavory types.”

Marco Wiechert, operator of the Aloha Beach restaurant, said he had been privy to more than a few unusual sights near his establishment. “Some people would rather do it outside than in a bedroom,” he told the newspaper. “And others might come to do it because it has been banned.”

Top stories

RT Features

Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis FEATURE
The Kakhovka dam has been destroyed and the Dnieper River is flooded: How will this affect the Russia-Ukraine military conflict?
The Kakhovka dam has been destroyed and the Dnieper River is flooded: How will this affect the Russia-Ukraine military conflict? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis FEATURE
The Kakhovka dam has been destroyed and the Dnieper River is flooded: How will this affect the Russia-Ukraine military conflict?
The Kakhovka dam has been destroyed and the Dnieper River is flooded: How will this affect the Russia-Ukraine military conflict? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
West and Russia in a hybrid war, heading for direct collision (Fyodor Lukyanov)
0:00
29:2
Turkish elections: Erdogan scrapes through to victory
0:00
27:11
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies