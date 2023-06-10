icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ukraine hits flood shelter with UK-supplied missiles – Kherson official
10 Jun, 2023 04:02
HomeWorld News

Children survive 40 days in jungle after plane crash

Colombian authorities carried out an intensive weeks-long search for the lost siblings
Children survive 40 days in jungle after plane crash
©  Twitter / FuerzasMilCol

Four children who went missing after a plane crash over the Amazon jungle last month have been found alive, according to officials in Colombia. With the youngest aged just 12 months old, the kids endured the elements for nearly six weeks straight.

The Colombian military announced the news in a tweet on Friday night, sharing images showing the children alongside soldiers and rescue personnel.

“The union of efforts made this joy possible for Colombia. Glory to the soldiers of the [Colombian Military Forces, to the indigenous communities and institutions that were part of Operation Hope,” it said, referring to the search mission.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro celebrated the rescue in his own social media post, also calling it a “joy for the whole country.” While the children’s condition was not immediately clear, he told reporters that they were “weak” when found and are now receiving medical attention.

President retracts crash survivor jungle rescue claim READ MORE: President retracts crash survivor jungle rescue claim

The four siblings were reportedly spotted near the boundary between Colombia’s Guaviare and Caqueta provinces, not far from the crash site of a single-engine Cessna plane which went down over the jungle on May 1. The childrens’ parents were killed in the accident, as was the pilot of the small craft. Their bodies were previously found near the plane, which went down after an engine failure.

The kids, aged 13, 9, 4 and 1, hail from the indigenous Huitoto people, who are native to southern Colombia and northern Peru. Officials said the two eldest children had some experience surviving in the rainforest, skills that may have helped them brave their ordeal.

Late last month, President Petro was forced to retract a statement after declaring that the kids had been found “after arduous searching by our military.” He later apologized for the premature announcement, saying the information had been passed to him by the state-run Colombian Institute of Family Welfare but was not confirmed.

At least 150 soldiers took part in the sprawling search operation, as well as helicopters and other military aircraft. The planes dropped supplies over the area the children were thought to be located, also launching flares at night to illuminate the thick foliage for rescuers on the ground. Search teams also used loudspeakers to play a recorded message from the children’s grandmother telling them to stay put, hoping they would be more receptive to a familiar voice.

Top stories

RT Features

The Kakhovka dam has been destroyed and the Dnieper River is flooded: How will this affect the Russia-Ukraine military conflict?
The Kakhovka dam has been destroyed and the Dnieper River is flooded: How will this affect the Russia-Ukraine military conflict? FEATURE
Countering the counter-offensive: What's next for the conflict in Ukraine?
Countering the counter-offensive: What's next for the conflict in Ukraine? FEATURE
The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw?
The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The Kakhovka dam has been destroyed and the Dnieper River is flooded: How will this affect the Russia-Ukraine military conflict?
The Kakhovka dam has been destroyed and the Dnieper River is flooded: How will this affect the Russia-Ukraine military conflict? FEATURE
Countering the counter-offensive: What's next for the conflict in Ukraine?
Countering the counter-offensive: What's next for the conflict in Ukraine? FEATURE
The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw?
The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Do you trust ChatGPT?
0:00
25:47
CrossTalk: Counteroffensive as PR
0:00
24:34
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies