Russian man eaten by shark in Egypt (VIDEO)

The predator, which devoured the 23-year-old near a public beach in Hurghada, has already been caught

A shark has mauled a Russian national to death in one of Egypt’s most popular beach resorts, with the horrifying footage caught on camera.

In a message posted on its Telegram channel on Thursday, Russia’s consulate in Hurghada confirmed the death of a young man near a public beach. In light of the attack, Russian diplomats advised compatriots to stay alert while swimming in the ocean and to strictly follow any restrictions imposed by Egyptian authorities.

Consul General Viktor Voropaev told TASS that the shark zeroed in on the 23-year-old Russian at around 3pm local time near ‘Dream Beach’.

The official also revealed that the deceased was not a tourist, but had rather been living in Egypt for some time.

Several Russian Telegram channels specializing in news published graphic footage shot from the shore by onlookers. In one video, a man is seen struggling for his life in the water some distance away from the beach. A shark’s fin and tail are also visible above the surface, which turns red. After a short while, the man’s head disappears underwater as the person filming repeatedly says “Oh my God!”

Later in the day, video clips were released of what is alleged to be the killer shark on board a vessel, having reportedly been caught.

These outlets also claim that the man had been at the beach with his father and girlfriend.

A similarly tragic incident happened in Hurghada last summer. In July, two women from Austria and Romania, respectively, were killed in shark attacks in one day, south of Hurghada.