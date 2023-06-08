icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Jun, 2023 21:38
HomeWorld News

Russian man eaten by shark in Egypt (VIDEO)

The predator, which devoured the 23-year-old near a public beach in Hurghada, has already been caught
Russian man eaten by shark in Egypt (VIDEO)
A shark at the Marine Park aquarium in the Israeli resort city of Eilat © AFP / MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP

A shark has mauled a Russian national to death in one of Egypt’s most popular beach resorts, with the horrifying footage caught on camera. 

In a message posted on its Telegram channel on Thursday, Russia’s consulate in Hurghada confirmed the death of a young man near a public beach. In light of the attack, Russian diplomats advised compatriots to stay alert while swimming in the ocean and to strictly follow any restrictions imposed by Egyptian authorities.    

Consul General Viktor Voropaev told TASS that the shark zeroed in on the 23-year-old Russian at around 3pm local time near ‘Dream Beach’.

The official also revealed that the deceased was not a tourist, but had rather been living in Egypt for some time.    

Several Russian Telegram channels specializing in news published graphic footage shot from the shore by onlookers. In one video, a man is seen struggling for his life in the water some distance away from the beach. A shark’s fin and tail are also visible above the surface, which turns red. After a short while, the man’s head disappears underwater as the person filming repeatedly says “Oh my God!” 

READ MORE: City records first fatal shark attack in almost 60 years

Later in the day, video clips were released of what is alleged to be the killer shark on board a vessel, having reportedly been caught.    

These outlets also claim that the man had been at the beach with his father and girlfriend.   

A similarly tragic incident happened in Hurghada last summer. In July, two women from Austria and Romania, respectively, were killed in shark attacks in one day, south of Hurghada.

Top stories

RT Features

The Kakhovka dam has been destroyed and the Dnieper River is flooded: How will this affect the Russia-Ukraine military conflict?
The Kakhovka dam has been destroyed and the Dnieper River is flooded: How will this affect the Russia-Ukraine military conflict? FEATURE
Countering the counter-offensive: What's next for the conflict in Ukraine?
Countering the counter-offensive: What's next for the conflict in Ukraine? FEATURE
The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw?
The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The Kakhovka dam has been destroyed and the Dnieper River is flooded: How will this affect the Russia-Ukraine military conflict?
The Kakhovka dam has been destroyed and the Dnieper River is flooded: How will this affect the Russia-Ukraine military conflict? FEATURE
Countering the counter-offensive: What's next for the conflict in Ukraine?
Countering the counter-offensive: What's next for the conflict in Ukraine? FEATURE
The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw?
The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Military chaos & its ramifications: The refugee question
0:00
25:43
Going nuclear
0:00
26:33
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies