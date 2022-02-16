 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 Feb, 2022 14:28
City records first fatal shark attack in almost 60 years

Sydney paramedics responded to the incident, but the victim’s injuries were too “catastrophic”
Great White Shark. © Brad Leue / Barcroft Media via Getty Images / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

One person has died in a shark attack – the first in Sydney, Australia in 58 years. Ambulance workers responded to the incident in the Malabar suburb at around 4:35pm local time, pronouncing the victim dead.

According to witnesses, the swimmer was in the water when the “shark came and attacked him vertically,” describing the scene as looking “like a car had landed in the water.” The shark was estimated to be around 4.5 meters (~15 feet) in size. No information was immediately provided by authorities on the identity of the victim.

“Unfortunately, this patient had suffered catastrophic injuries and there was nothing paramedics could do,” a spokesperson for New South Wales Ambulance said, after emergency workers attended the scene at Buchan Point, Malabar.

A police statement confirmed that “human remains” had been recovered from the water following a search by marine crews and surf lifesavers. Little Bay Beach was closed following the incident. Authorities will now prepare a report for the coroner after leasing with the Department of Primary Industries.

“Our community adores our coast. To lose someone like this is chilling to the core,” the mayor of Randwick council, Dylan Parker, said, describing the incident as having left him “absolutely shocked.”

The deadly incident marks the first fatal shark attack in Sydney since 1963, with the regional New South Wales state government spending millions in recent years to deploy technology to deter shark attacks along the seafront.

Nets have been placed at 51 beaches, with drones and listening stations used to track sharks and alert authorities if one is approaching an area with swimmers.

