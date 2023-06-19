Twitter is not a far-right platform, but a place for voicing all opinions

It’s an upside-down world if liberal critics are bemoaning a lack of censorship in the world’s digital town square

Ian Miles Cheong is a political and cultural commentator. His work has been featured on The Rebel, Penthouse, Human Events, and The Post Millennial.

Ever since its inception, Twitter has stood as a nexus of conversation, debate, and exchange of ideas. Today, the platform, now under the stewardship of Elon Musk, continues this tradition, albeit with changes that invite a closer examination. Critics have labeled these changes as a descent into right-wing extremism.

However, upon closer inspection, these claims seem more rooted in the fear of a genuine marketplace of ideas than any objective transformation of Twitter's purpose or ideology.

Twitter has become a “hellsite,” the critics proclaim. Yet, the reality is that under Musk's leadership, Twitter has undergone a metamorphosis.

Its evolution is not towards an ideological extreme, but towards a reclamation of its initial promise: a platform where every voice, every perspective, is given an opportunity to be heard.

Critics are pointing out the supposed transformation of Twitter into a "right-wing social network," as Charlie Warzel recently wrote in his article for The Atlantic. They see Musk's leadership and his vocal opposition to what he calls "the woke mind virus" as proof of this. However, their rhetoric conveniently overlooks the fact that having an aversion to what one perceives as extreme political correctness does not automatically align one with far-right ideology.

Moreover, the argument seems to purposefully conflate the platform with its users. It is crucial to remember that the presence of conservative voices on Twitter does not transform it into a "right-wing social network." Twitter, like any social media platform, is a mirror of society, reflecting the ideologies and beliefs of its diverse user base.

Pointing to the partnership between Twitter and conservative figures, such as Florida Governor and presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis, Tucker Carlson, and personalities from The Daily Wire, critics assert that the platform is acting as a "launchpad for right-wing political leaders."

However, one must question whether such an assertion would hold if these partnerships were with liberal figures instead. Would the platform then be labeled a "far-left social network?" Unlikely. The freedom to express differing viewpoints, whether liberal, conservative, or otherwise, should not be seen as an endorsement of those views by the platform. Instead, it should be understood as a celebration of free speech, which is a cornerstone of any functioning democracy.

The same critics argue that Twitter is turning into an echo chamber for the far-right, pointing to instances where accounts that were previously banned for violating Twitter's rules were reinstated. Yet, is it not plausible that these account reinstatements represent a recalibration of what constitutes acceptable discourse on the platform?

Perhaps Musk's Twitter is moving away from previous standards, which many had viewed as excessively censorious, towards a more open arena of debate and dialogue.

If one perceives a shift towards free speech absolutism as an inherently far-right position, then perhaps it is not Twitter that has changed, but rather our understanding of what liberal ideals truly entail. At its core, liberalism champions open discussion, civil liberties, and the right to express one's opinion without fear of retribution. If these are now far-right qualities, then we indeed find ourselves in a paradoxical situation.

The critics warn that Twitter, by leaning into this supposed right-wing echo chamber, may be on the road to becoming "boring" and predictable, much like other social networks that cater to a specific ideology. However, their argument is based on a false premise. Twitter is not catering to a particular ideology, but is rather simply opening the doors wider for discourse and debate.

It is disingenuous to label a platform as “far-right” or “far-left” solely based on the users it hosts. Twitter is not endorsing any particular ideological stance by allowing different voices to be heard; it is merely providing a space for these views to be expressed.

The presence of conservatives, liberals, and those in between, should be viewed as a reflection of our heterogeneous society rather than as a political endorsement from Twitter or Musk himself. The strength of any democracy lies in its ability to accommodate various perspectives and engage in healthy dialogue. Twitter, under Musk, seems to be doing just that.

The critics are quick to point out that under Musk, Twitter is becoming a bastion for figures who have been deplatformed elsewhere due to their controversial views. While this criticism holds some merit, it also falls into a simplistic trap. Social media platforms have a duty to balance their community guidelines with the ideals of free speech, a task that is increasingly challenging in our polarized times. Musk's decision to offer a podium to these voices could be seen as a challenge to the overzealous censorship that some users felt was part of the previous Twitter regime – and there is plenty of evidence in the Twitter Files to back these assertions.

There is also concern abound about Twitter's survival and relevance in the social media landscape, speculating that it could fade away due to becoming an echo chamber of right-wing discourse. However, this view dismisses the reality of Twitter's vast and diverse user base. Not everyone using Twitter shares the same political alignment or viewpoint. The site thrives on the vibrancy and diversity of its users, a far cry from being a monotonous echo chamber. The very fact that critics can openly express their concerns about Twitter on the platform is a testament to its commitment to free speech.

Lastly, it is important to understand that the character of a social media platform, Twitter included, does not solely reflect the values of its owners or managers. It also mirrors the values, ideas, and discourses of its user base. As a space, where everyone from world leaders to everyday people can express their thoughts freely, Twitter is more than just a social media platform — it is the new town square of our world in the digital plane.

Instead of hastily labeling Twitter a "right-wing social network," we should appreciate it for what it truly is – a dynamic platform dedicated to the open exchange of ideas. If we were to find ourselves sharing a digital space with someone whose ideas drastically differ from ours, we should consider it not a threat, but an opportunity to broaden our own perspectives. After all, it is in the crucible of robust and uninhibited debate that the most profound ideas are often forged. And for that, we should be grateful.