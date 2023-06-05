icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Jun, 2023 13:59
HomeWorld News

VIDEO shows dramatic encounter between Chinese and US warships

Beijing’s vessel cut in front of an American destroyer, forcing the US ship to slow down in order to avoid a collision
VIDEO shows dramatic encounter between Chinese and US warships
A Chinese naval vessel crosses the path of an American destroyer in the Taiwan Strait, June 3, 2023 ©  US Department of Defense

The US Department of Defense has released a video showing a Chinese ship crossing the path of an American destroyer in the Taiwan Strait. The US condemned the maneuver as “unsafe,” while Beijing has stood by its right to defend the vital waterway with military power.

Published on Monday, the video shows the Chinese warship sailing across the route of the USS Chung-Hoon at an angle of around 45 degrees, leaving the American vessel to sail through its wake.

The Pentagon said that the Chinese ship crossed 150 yards in front of the Chung-Hoon, forcing the American destroyer to slow to a speed of 10 knots to avoid a collision.

The incident itself took place on Saturday, whilst the Chung-Hoon and a Canadian frigate were conducting a so-called “freedom of navigation” transit. Washington and its allies regularly conduct such sailings to deter Chinese activity in the Taiwan Strait and South China Sea, but Beijing maintains that the transits cross its exclusive economic zone and are “provocations.”

The US considers the Taiwan Strait international waters, while China claims sovereignty over the 170-km wide waterway.

China warns of ‘unbearable disaster’
Read more
China warns of ‘unbearable disaster’

The Pentagon’s Indo-Pacific Command described the encounter as “unsafe,” and claimed that the Chinese vessel’s actions violated the maritime ‘Rules of the Road’ of safe passage in international waters.  

Chinese Defense Minister General Li Shangfu defended the actions of his navy, stating on Sunday that while Beijing is unconcerned about the “innocent passage” of the Taiwan Strait, its military will act to “prevent attempts that try to use the freedom of navigation … to exercise hegemony of navigation.”

The incident came at a time of heightened tensions between the US and China. Relations between both powers have soured since US President Joe Biden pledged last year that he would use military force to defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion, and Saturday’s naval encounter came a week after a Chinese fighter jet flew in front of an American spy plane operating above the South China Sea.

Responsibility for ongoing tensions “lies entirely with the US side,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said last week, after Beijing declined a request by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to meet Li at a security summit in Singapore over the weekend.

Top stories

RT Features

The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw?
The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw? FEATURE
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state FEATURE
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict?
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw?
The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw? FEATURE
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state FEATURE
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict?
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The US is a dying empire, using Ukraine to weaken the Russia-China alliance – Dr. Harriet Fraad
0:00
28:29
Robot wars
0:00
27:8
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies