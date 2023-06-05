icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Jun, 2023 03:08
UK PM to ask Biden to back Ben Wallace for top NATO post – media

Rishi Sunak reportedly plans to lobby on behalf of his defense secretary during his trip to Washington
British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace at an event in Berlin, May 17, 2023. ©  Tobias Schwarz / AFP

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will try to “encourage” US President Joe Biden to endorse the current UK defense chief as possible next NATO secretary general, the Telegraph reported on Sunday. Ben Wallace had previously expressed interest in leading the Western military alliance.

Sunak will meet Biden at the White House on Thursday. According to Biden’s spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre, the leader will discuss a wide range of topics, including the support for Ukraine, energy security, and trade relations. 

Wallace has been the advocate of the harshest sanctions against Moscow and one of the strongest proponents of supplying advanced weapons to Kiev.

Under his watch, the UK became the first nation to offer modern heavy tanks to Ukraine and has recently delivered Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles to Ukrainian troops.

Although Wallace fell short of confirming his intention to lead NATO, he has told the media in the past that it would be a “fantastic” job. 

NATO’s current secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg of Norway, whose four-year term was extended for a year in March 2022 due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, will step down on September 30, 2023. He said earlier this year that he would not seek a further extension.

The secretary general is chosen through “informal diplomatic consultations” between the bloc’s 31 members, according to NATO’s website. 

