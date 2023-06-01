icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Jun, 2023 22:21
HomeWorld News

Apple responds to spying allegations

The Silicon Valley giant has denied allowing US intelligence agencies to exploit iPhones for espionage
Apple responds to spying allegations
The Apple company logo in Chicago, Illinois, 2022. ©  Scott Olson / Getty Images / AFP

Apple has denied Russia’s claim that it had allowed US intelligence services to use its products in order to spy on foreign diplomats. 

“We have never worked with any government to insert a backdoor into any Apple product and never will,” a spokesperson for the company said in a statement to the media on Thursday.

The denial came after Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) accused the US intelligence agencies of installing malware on Apple smartphones used by Russian diplomats, as well as diplomats from other countries, including Israel, China, and Syria.

According to the FSB, the Americans gathered information through “a previously unknown malicious program that uses software vulnerabilities provided by the manufacturer.” The FSB also accused Apple of providing the US government with “a wide range of opportunities” to spy on its clients.

READ MORE: CIA hacked iPhones of diplomats in Russia – FSB

The allegations were made as Washington and Moscow are locked in the most serious diplomatic standoff in decades due to the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

Former National Security Agency (NSA) contractor Edward Snowden revealed in 2013 that the US has been running a global operation to surveil foreign politicians, including some in allied countries.

Top stories

RT Features

Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state FEATURE
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict?
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict? FEATURE
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state FEATURE
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict?
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict? FEATURE
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of tea
0:00
26:50
Asia divided: The Stans
0:00
26:58
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies