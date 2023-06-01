icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Jun, 2023 20:09
HomeWorld News

Musk says decision to cancel gender film a ‘mistake’

Twitter had earlier canceled a planned stream of 'What Is a Woman?' for ‘misgendering’ its subjects
Musk says decision to cancel gender film a ‘mistake’
scene from "What Is a Woman?" ©  Dailywire.com

Twitter’s decision to cancel an agreement with conservative media outlet Daily Wire to stream its gender-critical documentary ‘What Is A Woman?’ was an employee mistake, the platform’s CEO Elon Musk claimed on Thursday amid thousands of outraged tweets.

This was a mistake by many people at Twitter. It is definitely allowed,” Musk tweeted in response to a thread by Daily Wire co-founder Jeremy Boreing, referring to the film’s alleged sins of “misgendering.” Musk added that he personally chose to respect people's pronouns but did not think failing to do so should be cause for violence or censorship.

While the billionaire did not elaborate on where in the decision-making chain things had gone awry, he explained that using the incorrect pronoun to address someone was “at most rude and certainly breaks no laws.” 

After initially agreeing to stream ‘What is a Woman?’ for free for 24 hours to celebrate one year since its premiere and even offering the Daily Wire a customized promotional package tailored to its needs – an agreement that Boreing claimed was sealed with a signed agreement – Twitter staff asked to see the film, supposedly to understand what parts were likely to “trigger” users so as to better prepare their response.

California university praises violent protest against women's sports advocate
Read more
California university praises violent protest against women's sports advocate

Upon watching the film, Twitter staff allegedly forbid the Daily Wire from purchasing the package it had initially offered, promising to limit the film’s reach and label it “hateful conduct” because of two instances of “misgendering.” In one scene, a father refers to his 14-year-old female-born offspring as “her,” and in the other, a store owner uses the “wrong” pronoun during an altercation with a trans person.

When reminded that they had removed “misgendering” from their content policy, Twitter staff countered that it was still implicitly included under the heading of “abuse and harassment.” The platform reportedly offered the Daily Wire the chance to edit the offending scenes out of the film, which filmmaker Matt Walsh declined to do. 

Despite Musk’s insistence the decision had been a mistake, Boreing pointed out that Walsh’s attempts to post clips of the two scenes were still flagged as “hateful conduct.” The share functions on both posts remained disabled as of Thursday afternoon. Walsh also accused the platform of manually removing ‘What Is a Woman?’ from the trending topics list.

Musk’s claims of free-speech absolutism have come under scrutiny in recent weeks following the announcement that NBC Universal advertising chief and World Economic Forum exec Linda Yaccarino would be taking over as Twitter’s CEO. The platform has also significantly increased its compliance with government content takedown requests, from 50% pre-Musk to 80% since his acquisition.

Top stories

RT Features

Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state FEATURE
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict?
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict? FEATURE
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state FEATURE
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict?
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict? FEATURE
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of tea
0:00
26:50
Asia divided: The Stans
0:00
26:58
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies