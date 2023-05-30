icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
30 May, 2023 02:22
9 injured in Florida beach shooting – police

Gunfire erupted on crowded boardwalk on Monday
Police cordon off an area as they respond to a shooting near the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk in Hollywood, Florida, May 29, 2023. ©  Mike Stocker / South Florida Sun-Sentinel / AP

Nine people were wounded after gunfire erupted along a beach broadwalk in Hollywood, Florida on Memorial Day on Monday, police said.

Hollywood Police Department spokeswoman Deanna Bettineschi said the shooting occurred during an altercation between two groups.

She added that one person of interest has been detained and another suspect is at large.

A video posted on Twitter shows people running away in panic after gunshots were heard.

Memorial Healthcare System spokeswoman Yanet Obarrio Sanchez told NBC6 that children are among the victims.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

