9 injured in Florida beach shooting – police

Gunfire erupted on crowded boardwalk on Monday

Nine people were wounded after gunfire erupted along a beach broadwalk in Hollywood, Florida on Memorial Day on Monday, police said.

Hollywood Police Department spokeswoman Deanna Bettineschi said the shooting occurred during an altercation between two groups.

She added that one person of interest has been detained and another suspect is at large.

A video posted on Twitter shows people running away in panic after gunshots were heard.

Memorial Healthcare System spokeswoman Yanet Obarrio Sanchez told NBC6 that children are among the victims.

BREAKING: There are reports of a mass shooting on Hollywood Beach in Florida. According to CBS, at least seven people were shot and some of the victims are young children.Permitless carry became law in the state in April. pic.twitter.com/C8P7iGhxaR — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) May 30, 2023

