icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
29 May, 2023 11:42
HomeWorld News

China plans manned Moon mission by end of decade

The landmark endeavor will involve the development of a “short-term stay system for crews,” a senior official has said
China plans manned Moon mission by end of decade
©  Getty Images / gremlin

China is planning to send astronauts to the Moon by 2030, Lin Xiqiang, deputy director of the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA), announced on Monday. He added that the mission would focus on mastering manned space flight technology and prepare the groundwork for further lunar exploration.

Announcing the plans at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the northwest of the country, Lin revealed China is aiming to “carry out scientific exploration and related technological demonstrations on the lunar surface,” as well as to hone technology linked to manned roundtrips. He said a Moon landing was being targeted by 2030, but did not give a more precise timeframe.

Lin stated that the CMSA intends to “develop a commutation and short-term stay system for crews [on the Moon]” while exploring opportunities for human-robot integrated testing.

Chinese astronauts will also conduct moonwalks, collect samples, and carry out research, the space official stated.

Russian and China step closer to building lunar station
Read more
Russian and China step closer to building lunar station

Lin noted that China has already deployed a “near-Earth human space station and human round-trip transportation system,” referring to the Tiangong facility. The station was finished last November, and is currently circling the planet in a low orbit with a crew of three.

Should the lunar mission be successful, “this will lead off our manned missions from low-Earth orbit to deep space and help deepen mankind’s knowledge about the origin and evolution of the Moon and the solar system,” Lin said.

China is developing the necessary hardware to fulfill its ambitions, including a next-generation rocket which is expected to make its maiden flight in 2027, according to officials.

Earlier this year, NASA administrator Bill Nelson described Washington and Beijing as entering a “space race” after the US announced plans to put American astronauts back on the Moon in 2025.

Nelson acknowledged that Beijing’s space program had achieved “enormous success” in recent years, but warned that China could lay claim to parts of the Moon.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry dismissed those suggestions, saying it is engaged in “normal and reasonable outer space endeavors.” Beijing accused the US of waging a “smear campaign” targeting China’s space aspirations.

Top stories

RT Features

Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict?
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict? FEATURE
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces FEATURE
Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass
Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict?
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict? FEATURE
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces FEATURE
Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass
Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Ex-Goldman Sachs boss Jim O’Neill on the rise of BRICS and the backlash against ‘Americanization’
0:00
27:4
Green energy coercion
0:00
26:20
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies