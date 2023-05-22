‘Biden better than Trump’ – Germany’s Scholz

The chancellor described the Republican frontrunner as divisive while praising the incumbent president for his experience

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has expressed his support for Joe Biden in next year’s US presidential election, saying the incumbent president is better suited for the top job thanks to his extensive experience in politics.

Speaking to pupils at a primary school near Berlin on Monday, Scholz was asked who he wants to win, Biden or Trump. He replied that the “current president is better” and that he hopes he will be re-elected, arguing that that 80-year-old Democrat knows “what you have to do to prevent the world from going to war.”

Regarding Trump, the chancellor said the “former president … stands for a great division in the country,” and the US will not have a “good future” if he wins in 2024.

A Morning Consult poll published last week indicated that Trump is far ahead of all contenders in the Republican primaries, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has yet to formally announce his candidacy.

Another survey by Big Data shows that if the general election was held this month, Biden would lose to Trump, with the Republican receiving 45% of the vote to Biden’s 38.1%.