icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
21 May, 2023 03:53
HomeWorld News

France investigates posters likening Macron to Hitler

The offenders will be punished for insulting the president, officials said
France investigates posters likening Macron to Hitler
A mural critical of French President Emmanuel Macron in Avignon, France, April 3, 2023. ©  Clement Mahoudeau / AFP

The authorities of the French city of Avignon have opened an investigation after posters appeared on the streets comparing President Emmanuel Macron to Adolf Hitler, AFP reported, citing the office of the city’s public prosecutor Florence Galtier. According to officials, the offenders would face two months in prison and a fine of €7,500 ($8,110) for “provocation to rebellion,” as well as a fine of €12,000 ($12,980) for insulting the president. 

Around 30 anti-Macron posters, glued to advertising boards, were discovered on Thursday. They showed the French president with graying hair and the number 49.3 on his face that looked like a small black mustache. It is a reference to Article 49.3 of the French Constitution, which the government invoked in March to ram through its controversial pension reform without securing the support of the country’s parliament, the National Assembly.

According to French media, the posters included a quote from Mahatma Gandhi about the “sacred duty” of civil disobedience against a “lawless or corrupt” state. 

Protesters face prison for flipping off Macron
Read more
Protesters face prison for flipping off Macron

The posters are a reproduction of a mural painted by a local graffiti artist in an Avignon parking lot last month. The mural had been quickly destroyed at the request of local authorities.

Macron’s pension reform, which will gradually raise the retirement age from 62 to 64, has sparked multiple protests in Paris and other cities, some of which spiraled into riots and clashes with police. The use of Article 49.3 was sharply criticized by the opposition.

In 2021, a billboard owner was fined €10,000 ($10,820) for depicting Macron as Hitler in protest against Covid-19 restrictions. 

Top stories

RT Features

Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted
Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted FEATURE
High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West?
High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West? FEATURE
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted
Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted FEATURE
High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West?
High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West? FEATURE
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Heated exchange: Ex-Obama & Clinton national security director challenged on Russia vs NATO in Ukraine
0:00
30:27
The fall of Enron
0:00
27:13
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies