icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
19 May, 2023 04:28
HomeWorld News

US ‘no longer confident’ about victim in Syria strike – WaPo

The doubts reportedly arose after relatives said the man killed by an American drone was a peaceful farmer and not an Al-Qaeda member
US ‘no longer confident’ about victim in Syria strike – WaPo
FILE PHOTO: A US Air Force MQ-9 Reaper drone at Fort Huachuca, Arizona. ©  John Moore / Getty Images / AFP

A man killed in a US drone strike in northwestern Syria earlier this month may not have been a senior Al-Qaeda leader as the Pentagon previously claimed, the Washington Post reported on Thursday, citing US officials. 

The Pentagon has so far refused to name the target of the attack. However, relatives and neighbors of the victim claim he had no affiliation with the Islamist militants. 

Two unnamed officials cited by the Post raised doubts about the strike, which occurred in a rural area of Idlib Province on May 3.

“We are no longer confident we killed a senior AQ official,” one of the officials said, referring to Al-Qaeda. The second official added that “though we believe the strike did not kill the original target, we believe the person to be al-Qaeda.” 

According to the Post, residents of the Syrian village targeted in the US strike identified the victim as Lotfi Hassan Misto, a 56-year-old farmer and father of 10. They told the newspaper that the man was watching over his flock of sheep when he was killed by a Hellfire missile. Family members and neighbors insist that Misto had no connection to any militant group.

Pentagon misled public on drone strike that killed children – NYT
Read more
Pentagon misled public on drone strike that killed children – NYT

“If they claim that he’s a terrorist, or that they got someone from al-Qaeda, they’re all liars,” Misto’s brother told the Post. 

US Central Command spokesman Michael Lawhorn said the military “takes all such allegations seriously and is investigating to determine whether or not the action may have unintentionally resulted in harm to civilians.”

When provided with coordinates for the site of the strike, which landed near Misto’s home and chicken farm, an unnamed defense official told the Post the location is a “known area of interest” to al-Qaeda. Local residents disputed that claim, insisting that terrorists do not live or operate near Misto’s home. 

The Pentagon was previously forced to admit that a similar drone strike in Kabul in 2021 was a “tragic mistake.” The US initially claimed it had killed a high-level Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) militant, but later acknowledged that the raid killed 10 people, all civilians.

Top stories

RT Features

Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted
Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted FEATURE
High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West?
High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West? FEATURE
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted
Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted FEATURE
High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West?
High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West? FEATURE
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Quakes of destruction: The cost to rebuild
0:00
25:50
Border bias
0:00
27:43
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies