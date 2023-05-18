icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 May, 2023 14:39
HomeWorld News

Children rescued in jungle weeks after plane crash – president

Some officials, however, have reportedly disputed claims of the successful operation in Colombia
Children rescued in jungle weeks after plane crash – president
The Guayabero River with dense jungle at La serrania de la Lindosa in the Guaviare, Colombia on March 24, 2021. © Getty Images / Juancho Torres/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has announced that four children, including an 11-month-old baby, have been found alive more than two weeks after a plane they were traveling in crashed in dense jungle. However, reports of the successful rescue operation are said to have been disputed by defense sources.

“After arduous searching by our military, we have found alive the four children who went missing after a plane crash in Guaviare,” Petro wrote in a social media post on Wednesday, describing it as “a joy for the country.” 

Some national media outlets have disputed claims of the successful rescue. According to a report in the El Espectador newspaper on Thursday, defense sources have been unable to confirm that the children have been found.

Further reports have stated that the four children – aged 13, nine, four, and 11 months – may have been rescued by a boatman, but there has been a delay in handing them over to officials due to the inaccessible nature of the jungle.

23 people missing after hippo attacks boat in Malawi
Read more
23 people missing after hippo attacks boat in Malawi

Three adults, one of whom was the pilot, died when a Cessna 206 plane crashed on May 1 while transporting seven people from Araracuara in the Amazonas province to the town of San Jose del Guaviare, according to Reuters. The bodies of the three adults – including the children’s mother – were located in and around the plane’s wreckage.

The pilot reported that the Cessna’s engine had failed in a mayday alert shortly before it crashed into thick jungle. A rescue operation to locate the surviving children was launched by the Colombian military, firefighters, and civil aviation officials, Reuters said.

The civil aviation authority said that the children had abandoned the plane wreckage and attempted to navigate the rainforest in search of rescue. Search parties had previously found various traces of the children, including discarded fruit and makeshift shelters created from jungle vegetation.

Top stories

RT Features

Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted
Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted FEATURE
High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West?
High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West? FEATURE
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted
Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted FEATURE
High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West?
High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West? FEATURE
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Quakes of destruction: The cost to rebuild
0:00
25:50
Border bias
0:00
27:43
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies