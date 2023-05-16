icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 May, 2023 17:19
HomeAfrica

Baby drowns, 23 people missing after hippo strikes boat in Malawi

Only 13 of the 37 passengers who were on board the canoe have been rescued, police say
Baby drowns, 23 people missing after hippo strikes boat in Malawi
©  Getty Images/Paul Souders

A one-year-old boy has drowned and 23 people remain missing after a hippopotamus struck a boat on Malawi’s largest river, the Shire, on Monday.

The baby, identified by local media as Abraham Francis, was sailing with his mother in the Nsanje district when the incident occurred. She has yet to be found.

Local authorities reported on Tuesday that only 13 of the 37 people who had been on the canoe when it was hit by the hippo had been pulled from the river.

The search mission to locate the missing individuals is currently underway,” Nsanje police spokesperson Agnes Zalakoma told AFP.

Rescuers retrieved the lifeless body of the infant following the collision, according to Zalakoma, who added that the death toll is expected to rise as police detectives and rescue teams search for the missing people.

Namibia grants legal status to certain same-sex marriages READ MORE: Namibia grants legal status to certain same-sex marriages

Gladys Ganda, a local legislator, told VOA that crossing the river is “very dangerous,” as it is “infested with crocodiles and hippos.”

The canoes that are operating around that area are not motorboats. So, when you are crossing, you actually know that I am doing this at my own risk,” she told the outlet.

One of the survivors, Nelson Caros, 53, whose wife is still missing, told Malawi News Agency that he held on to a plastic bucket while waiting to be rescued by community members.

Boat accidents are common in Malawi. Last month, five people died after a vessel sank in the country’s central district of Mchinji.

Top stories

RT Features

Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted
Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted FEATURE
High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West?
High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West? FEATURE
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted
Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted FEATURE
High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West?
High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West? FEATURE
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Jokes gone woke
0:00
28:0
One year, all change? Wang Wen, Executive Dean of the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies
0:00
29:8
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies