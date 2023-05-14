icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 May, 2023 04:07
British next-gen warship ‘sabotaged’

A probe was launched into suspected “intentional” damage onboard frigate HMS Glasgow
British next-gen warship ‘sabotaged’
©  royalnavy.mod.uk

British defense contractor BAE Systems is assessing the scope of repairs needed following an alleged act of sabotage on the Royal Navy’s newest frigate, which is still under construction.

“We uncovered a limited number of cables on HMS Glasgow earlier in the week, which appear to have been damaged intentionally,” a spokesperson for the company responsible for the construction and fitting out of the ship, said in a statement to the media on Friday.

The company added that it had suspended the work on the frigate in order to “inspect every area of the vessel and ensure our high standards and quality controls are met.”

According to the UK Defense Journal, which first reported the incident, more than 60 cables were cut aboard the vessel. The publication claimed it is believed that “an issue related to payment disputes” could have been the motive.

UK nuclear sub reactor repaired with super glue – media

HMS Glasgow is the first of next-generation City-class frigates that are currently being built in the UK. The Royal Navy describes them as “exceptional ships” designed to carry helicopters and smaller vessels. The Glasgow was launched in December and is expected to enter service in the mid-2020s. The ship is currently docked at a yard in Scotstoun, a suburb of Glasgow in Scotland.

In February, the Royal Navy launched an investigation after the media reported that the cooling system onboard the nuclear-powered submarine HMS Vanguard had been repaired using super glue.

Top stories

RT Features

High noon in Ankara: Will 'strongman' leader Erdogan manage to retain power in Türkiye and bring it closer to Russia?
High noon in Ankara: Will 'strongman' leader Erdogan manage to retain power in Türkiye and bring it closer to Russia?
'They said they'd shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year
'They said they'd shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year
'The worst kind of peace is better than any war': An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country's elites
'The worst kind of peace is better than any war': An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country's elites

