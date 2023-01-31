icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
31 Jan, 2023 12:25
Workers used glue to fix British nuclear submarine reactor – media

The botched repairs reportedly prompted an urgent investigation as defense chiefs demanded assurances about future work
Workers used glue to fix British nuclear submarine reactor – media
FILE PHOTO. A general view of the Vanguard-class nuclear deterrent submarine HMS Vengeance at HM Naval Base Clyde, Faslane. ©  Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty Images

UK Defence Minister Ben Wallace has reportedly called for an urgent investigation after The Sun revealed that a routine inspection aboard one of Britain’s Trident nuclear submarines found evidence of bizarrely botched repair work.

According to a detailed report by the outlet, workers allegedly used super glue to fix a number of broken bolt heads used to hold together cooling pipes in the nuclear reactor of the HMS Vanguard. The civilian staff from defense contractor Babcock appears to have originally damaged the bolts by shearing them off through clumsy over-tightening. However, instead of boring out the broken shafts and replacing them, they simply glued the heads back on. 

The Sun notes that there were at least seven bolts repaired this way, all of which held insulation in place on coolant pipes which are responsible for preventing meltdown of the reactor.

The technicians apparently never reported any details of their work to their higher-ups and simply filed a “process of work issue.” The potentially catastrophic repairs were only noticed earlier this month when one of the bolts fell apart during a routine check ahead of a scheduled first firing of the reactor at maximum power.

The incident reportedly sparked outrage among defense officials. Wallace has demanded a meeting and “assurances about future work,” The Sun writes.

A Navy source told the outlet that he was furious that Babcock had failed to inform defense officials about the botched repairs. “It’s a disgrace. You can’t cut corners with nuclear. Standards are standards. Nuclear standards are never compromised,” he told The Sun.

Repair work aboard the HMS Vanguard is being done as part of dry dock refurbishment at HMNB Devonport in Plymouth, which is already four years behind schedule and around £300 million ($370 million) over budget.

Top stories

RT Features

Sex, lies and videotapes: Yet another scandal involving Western mercenaries engulfs Ukraine
Sex, lies and videotapes: Yet another scandal involving Western mercenaries engulfs Ukraine FEATURE
As the Pentagon’s favorite think tank calls for a swift end to the Ukraine conflict, is the mood shifting in Washington?
As the Pentagon’s favorite think tank calls for a swift end to the Ukraine conflict, is the mood shifting in Washington? FEATURE
‘If this is not evil, then evil has no meaning’: How a landmark speech paved the way for the US to unleash death and destruction
‘If this is not evil, then evil has no meaning’: How a landmark speech paved the way for the US to unleash death and destruction FEATURE

