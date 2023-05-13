New Twitter CEO under fire for WEF links

Linda Yaccarino, Elon Musk’s hand-picked successor, chairs the World Economic Forum’s media taskforce

Incoming Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino has come under attack for her influential position at the World Economic Forum, the annual conclave of business and government leaders in Davos, Switzerland, and her work with the administration of US President Joe Biden, following Friday’s announcement that she would lead business operations on the platform.

Yaccarino, who previously led NBCUniversal’s Advertising Sales business, also serves as executive chair of the World Economic Forum’s Taskforce on the Future of Work. She holds a senior position on the forum’s Media, Entertainment and Culture Industry Governors Steering Committee and its Value in Media Initiative as well. While she resigned her position at NBC on Friday, her WEF responsibilities remain current on her LinkedIn account as of Saturday.

Yaccarino also chairs the Ad Council, a powerful advertising industry group, and collaborated with the White House to promote Covid-19 vaccines in 2021 with a PR campaign whose title – ‘It’s up to you’ – would prove ironic given the Biden administration’s later shift toward mandating the jabs.

My suspicions regarding Elon Musk were confirmed today. Out of all the potential candidates for the CEO position, he hired a woke #wefpuppet who is pro vax, and pro #DepopulationAgendaThat's why I am not a paid subscriber.#RIPTwitterhttps://t.co/4VUojTX7vXpic.twitter.com/AjJfpjBupO — Countess Myo-Carditis ❌VerseCannon❌💄 (@VerseCannon) May 12, 2023

Twitter users, disturbed by their new leader’s apparent globalist pedigree, surfaced a clip from last month showing Yaccarino leaning on Musk to make Twitter a more advertiser-friendly platform. In the video, Yaccarino pushes Musk to bring back the platform’s advertising influence council, a quarterly meeting between Twitter execs and the top three dozen advertisers, and struggles to extract a promise to stop “tweeting after 3am.”

Musk reportedly met with the advertising council once after taking over as CEO in November, but has not reconvened the group since. Twitter lost many of its advertisers following Musk’s takeover, supposedly due to his loosening of content moderation policies.

The WEF has been the focus of feverish speculation in recent years. Often dismissed as ‘conspiracy theory’, founder Klaus Schwab’s pamphlet ‘The Great Reset’, published in 2020, describes how the Covid-19 pandemic can be used to trigger the reorganization of traditional societies into a globalist technocratic utopia (or dystopia, depending on one’s position).

Despite his on-again off-again status as the world’s richest man, Musk has been publicly dismissive of the WEF, claiming last year he had been invited to the forum but declined to go, and describing the conference as “an unelected world government that the people never asked for and don’t want.”

Twitter users flooded Musk’s timeline with questions about his CEO pick, demanding to know why the self-proclaimed critic of the “woke mind virus” had embraced a “WEF puppet” with a history of promoting “diversity, equity and inclusion” and other establishment canards.