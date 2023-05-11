Elon Musk stepping down at Twitter

The billionaire has announced that he’s found a new CEO to run the social media platform

Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced on Thursday that he would be stepping down from the post in six weeks to make way for an unnamed female chief executive. The billionaire, who still owns the social media platform, said that he would switch to “overseeing product.”

“Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter,” Musk tweeted. “She will be starting in ~6 weeks!”

The tycoon added that he would be transitioning to a role as executive chairman and chief technology officer, in which he’d focus on “overseeing product.”

Musk installed himself as Twitter’s CEO after acquiring the company for around $44 billion last October. In the months since, the billionaire has rolled back many of the platform’s restrictive speech policies and released troves of documents detailing its collaboration under previous management with the US government and pro-censorship NGOs to stifle anti-establishment content.

Musk also fired around three quarters of Twitter’s staff and introduced a controversial paid subscription model in a bid to make the company profitable.

News of Musk’s resignation follows a poll in December in which he asked Twitter’s users whether he should step down as CEO. Some 57% of respondents replied he should, and Musk said he would honor their wish as soon as he found someone “foolish enough to take the job.”



