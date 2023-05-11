icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 May, 2023 10:29
Blast rocks Milan – media

Several vehicles were in flames after the explosion, according to broadcaster SkyTG24
Blast rocks Milan – media
©  social media

A powerful explosion has hit the center of the Italian city of Milan, the SkyTG24 news channel has reported.

Several vehicles were in flames as a result of the incident on Thursday, the broadcaster said. A van allegedly exploded on the street, it added.

Photos from the scene showed parked cars burning and a plume of thick black smoke rising high into the air.

According to local media, oxygen cylinders may have exploded in a parked van, with the fire spreading to nearby vehicles and several buildings, including a pharmacy.

Thus far there has been no information about casualties. Fire brigades have arrived at the scene to combat the blaze, and an evacuation of a nearby school has reportedly been ordered.

