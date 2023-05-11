Blast rocks Milan – media

Several vehicles were in flames after the explosion, according to broadcaster SkyTG24

A powerful explosion has hit the center of the Italian city of Milan, the SkyTG24 news channel has reported.

Several vehicles were in flames as a result of the incident on Thursday, the broadcaster said. A van allegedly exploded on the street, it added.

Photos from the scene showed parked cars burning and a plume of thick black smoke rising high into the air.

According to local media, oxygen cylinders may have exploded in a parked van, with the fire spreading to nearby vehicles and several buildings, including a pharmacy.

Thus far there has been no information about casualties. Fire brigades have arrived at the scene to combat the blaze, and an evacuation of a nearby school has reportedly been ordered.