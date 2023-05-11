icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 May, 2023 10:02
HomeWorld News

FBI stonewalls GOP over alleged Biden bribery scheme

The agency is refusing to provide sensitive materials on potential quid pro quo involving the US president and a foreign national
FBI stonewalls GOP over alleged Biden bribery scheme
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the debt ceiling at the White House on May 09, 2023 in Washington, DC. ©  Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images / AFP

The FBI has declined to provide US lawmakers with law-enforcement documents that some Republicans believe could shed light on alleged criminal business dealings involving US President Joe Biden, according to a letter by a senior agency official released on Wednesday.

Last week, citing information received from a whistleblower, US House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Kentucky) and Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) requested that the FBI produce unclassified records detailing a potential “criminal scheme involving then-Vice President Biden and a foreign national relating to the exchange of money for policy decisions.”

The pair had in particular subpoenaed all so-called FD-1023 forms –used by the agency to record unverified reporting from confidential human sources– created or modified in June 2020 that contain the term ‘Biden,’ as well as other related documents.

“The American people need to know if President Biden sold out the United States of America to make money for himself,” Congressman Comer said at the time.

Another Biden family member took foreign cash – report
Read more
Another Biden family member took foreign cash – report

However, Christopher Dunham, acting assistant director for the FBI’s office of congressional affairs, poured cold water on this request. In a letter on Wednesday, the official said that it was “critical to the integrity of the entire criminal justice process… that FBI avoid revealing information” that could harm investigations, lead to prejudiced judicial proceedings, or create misimpressions among the public.

Dunham also pointed out that “information from confidential human sources is unverified and, by definition, incomplete,” adding that there are strict rules about when and how such information could be provided outside the agency.

The two GOP members blasted this response, noting, however, that it indicated that the subpoenaed document indeed exists. “So, the question remains, what did the FBI do to investigate very serious allegations from an apparent trusted FBI source implicating then-Vice President Biden?” Senator Grassley said.

The US president found himself in hot water in March after the Republican-controlled House Oversight Committee claimed, citing bank records, that several members of the Biden family had received large payments from Chinese energy company CEFC. The Committee undertook to investigate what it called “suspicious business schemes” and to determine whether President Biden was compromised and whether there was a threat to US national security.

Biden himself dismissed the allegations as “not true” while the White House spokesman accused the Republicans of “bizarrely attacking” the president’s family.

Top stories

RT Features

'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year FEATURE
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites FEATURE
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year FEATURE
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites FEATURE
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The New feudalism
0:00
29:6
Manipulating Google’s algorithms
0:00
26:55
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies