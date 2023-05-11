icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 May, 2023 03:06
HomeWorld News

Pakistan deploys army to quell protests

Clashes with security forces erupted in several cities after the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan
Pakistan deploys army to quell protests
A supporter of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan throws a stone towards police officers during clashes in Islamabad, Pakistan, May 10, 2023. ©  AP / Stringer

The Pakistani military has been deployed amid a series of violent protests over the arrest of ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier this week, with at least eight people killed in the unrest and around 1,000 others now in police custody.

The armed forces were called in to face down rowdy demonstrators on Wednesday after Khan was indicted on a fresh round of corruption charges. His arrest one day prior drew outrage from Khan’s supporters, with crowds gathering in Islamabad and other cities to block roads, clash with police and even assault law enforcement and military facilities. 

“Such scenes were never seen by the people of Pakistan,” Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said in a televised address, adding that he deployed troops to several regions after rioters “damaged sensitive public and private property.”

READ MORE: Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan detained

Sharif went on to describe attacks on ambulances and emergency workers, saying such acts were “unforgivable” and that those responsible would face harsh penalties. 

According to police sources cited by the BBC, eight people have died in the clashes so far, while 1,000 have been arrested, the large bulk of them in eastern Punjab province. The army was sent to the region after 157 police officers were injured in clashes there, local officials said.

RT
Police officers shield from stones thrown by supporters of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan during clashes in Islamabad, Pakistan, May 10, 2023. ©  AP / Anjum Naveed

Photos captured by the Associated Press showed some of the unrest in progress, with protesters seen hurling objects at police and lighting fires in the streets.

The military later issued its own statement warning that the ongoing chaos was pushing Pakistan toward “civil war,” also saying “strict action” would be taken against anyone behind attacks on military sites. 

Khan’s dramatic arrest on Tuesday took place as he faced another set of corruption allegations in an Islamabad court, with armed agents from the National Accountability Bureau storming the building to take him into custody. The 70-year-old politician was removed from power last year following a no-confidence vote and has since been indicted on a litany of charges, including for terrorism.” He is now awaiting his next hearing in a police compound in the Pakistani capital, where a court recently ordered him to be held for another eight days.

RT
A man runs past a burning car during chaotic protests against the arrest of ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan, in Peshawar, Pakistan, May 10, 2023. ©  AP / Muhammad Sajjad

Top stories

RT Features

'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year FEATURE
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites FEATURE
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year FEATURE
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites FEATURE
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Manipulating Google’s algorithms
0:00
26:55
CrossTalk: Importance of Victory Day
0:00
25:4
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies