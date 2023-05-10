icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 May, 2023 13:06
HomeWorld News

First ‘three-parent’ baby born in the UK

A pioneering ‘test tube babies’ treatment aims to eliminate hereditary illnesses in newborns
First ‘three-parent’ baby born in the UK
Embryologist Ric Ross pulls out vials of human embryos from a liquid Nitrogen storage container at the La Jolla IVF Clinic February 28, 2007 in La Jolla, California © Getty Images / Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images

A baby has been born with the DNA of three people for the first time in the UK, following the use of a pioneering form of in vitro fertilization (IVF) – sometimes referred-to as a ‘test tube babies’ technique. The news has been confirmed by Britain’s fertility regulator, the Guardian newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The publication, which says it sourced the news through a freedom-of-information request, could not publish more specific data such as when the child was born and its current health status, for reasons of medical confidentiality.

The procedure, which is known as mitochondrial donation treatment (MDT), combines tissues from the eggs of a female donor to create IVF embryos free from hereditary illnesses that would potentially be passed to a child during a conventional pregnancy.

These embryos are combined with sperm and eggs from the biological parents, with the resulting baby containing the DNA signatures of three people – its parents and the female donor. The biological parents contribute more than 99.8% of the baby’s DNA, which controls key characteristics such as personality, as well as eye and hair color. Around 37 genes can be directly traced to the donor.

‘Natural Fascism’: Russian priest says that test-tube babies are like Nazi German experiments
Read more
‘Natural Fascism’: Russian priest says that test-tube babies are like Nazi German experiments

“MDT offers families with severe inherited mitochondrial illness the possibility of a healthy child,” Peter Thompson of the UK fertility regulator Human Fertilization and Embryology Authority (HFEA) told the Guardian. “These are still early days for MDT and the HFEA continues to review clinical and scientific developments.” 

HFEA added in the Guardian report that “less than five” babies have so far been born using the procedure. The first known MDT birth occurred in the US in 2016.

In 2015, the UK became the first country to approve the use of MDT following a vote in the House of Commons. This came amid a fierce ethical debate led by some politicians and religious groups as to the ethics of green-lighting medical procedures which produce so-called “designer babies.” The procedure also gave rise to claims of babies being born with “three parents.” The first MDT cases were authorized in the UK in 2018.

Then-Prime Minister David Cameron addressed concerns at the time following the vote to approve the treatment, saying that “We’re not playing god here, we’re just making sure that two parents who want a healthy baby can have one.”

Top stories

RT Features

'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year FEATURE
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites FEATURE
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year FEATURE
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites FEATURE
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Manipulating Google’s algorithms
0:00
26:55
CrossTalk: Importance of Victory Day
0:00
25:4
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies