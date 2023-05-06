icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 May, 2023 15:36
HomeWorld News

South Korea and US launch largest-ever live fire drills

The exercise will take place on the 70th anniversary of the two countries’ mutual defense treaty
South Korea and US launch largest-ever live fire drills
©  Getty Images / Chung Sung-Jun

South Korea and the US will hold the largest-ever live fire exercise in their history on the 70th anniversary of the two countries’ mutual defense treaty, the South Korean Defense Ministry announced on Saturday. 

The drills, to be held five times between May 25 and June 15, will be the largest of their kind, involving F-35A stealth fighter jets, AH-64 Apache attack helicopters, K2 tanks, Chunmoo multiple rocket launchers, and other state of the art weapons systems, the ministry revealed. 

This is the first joint live fire exercise between the two countries since 2017, and will take place at the Seungjin Fire Training Field in Pocheon, northeast of Seoul.

China accuses US of destabilizing Korean peninsula
Read more
China accuses US of destabilizing Korean peninsula

The military exercises will mark the 70th anniversary of the alliance between Seoul and Washington, which began three months after the armistice concluding the Korean War when the two countries signed their mutual defense treaty in October 1953. The drills also mark the 75th anniversary of the creation of the South Korean military.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol announced a program of increased nuclear cooperation with the US during his visit to Washington last week. Under the Washington Declaration, the US will periodically deploy nuclear-armed submarines and bombers to the Asian nation for the first time in nearly half a century. While US President Joe Biden insisted that no nuclear weapons would be stationed on South Korean land – and the agreement rules out Seoul pursuing its own nuclear weapons program – China has accused Washington of destabilizing the region for its own advantage.

North Korea has test-fired more than 100 missiles since the start of 2022 and recently demonstrated its first nuclear-capable underwater drone and its first solid-fuel ICBM. Pyongyang considers the joint exercises between South Korea and the US to be ‘provocations’ and insists its weapons programs are defensive in nature.

Top stories

RT Features

‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’ – An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’ – An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites FEATURE
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades FEATURE
The father of modern arthouse: How renowned Russian director Andrey Tarkovsky transformed world cinema
The father of modern arthouse: How renowned Russian director Andrey Tarkovsky transformed world cinema FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’ – An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’ – An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites FEATURE
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades FEATURE
The father of modern arthouse: How renowned Russian director Andrey Tarkovsky transformed world cinema
The father of modern arthouse: How renowned Russian director Andrey Tarkovsky transformed world cinema FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Twitter files
0:00
28:18
Bugging the United Nations
0:00
26:23
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies