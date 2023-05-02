icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 May, 2023 19:46
HomeWorld News

House Republicans expand Biden admin ‘censorship’ probe

Republican lawmakers are investigating whether the US government colluded with Big Tech to undermine free speech
House Republicans expand Biden admin ‘censorship’ probe
Ranking Member Michael McCaul (R-TX) speaks at House Foreign Affairs Committee with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Capitol Hill on September 13, 2021 in Washington, DC © Getty Images / Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Republican Foreign Affairs Committee members have requested access to a trove of State Department records tied to alleged coordination between the government’s Global Engagement Center (GEC) interagency and social media companies to censor online alleged ‘misinformation’ and ‘disinformation’.

In a Monday letter sent by Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, he – along with seven other Republican lawmakers who co-signed – states that the GEC “continues to stray from its founding missions through its subsidized censorship of free speech and disfavored opinion.”

It added that the committee had concerns about the GEC’s “current evolutionary trajectory” and had asked the body to provide records on grants paid to various third-party entities.

The letter, which was obtained by the Washington Examiner and published online on Tuesday, comes as part of Republican-led efforts to investigate if the federal government had manipulated social media companies to stifle free speech online.

The document also argues that “merely labeling speech ‘misinformation’ or ‘disinformation’ does not strip away First Amendment [to free speech] protections.” 

Twitter Files expose ‘censorship-industrial complex’ – journalist
Read more
Twitter Files expose ‘censorship-industrial complex’ – journalist

On Friday, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, a Republican from Ohio, issued subpoenas to three federal agencies – including the GEC – as part of its probe into Big Tech companies’ alleged censorship.

“The Twitter Files and other public reporting have exposed how the federal government has pressured and colluded with Big Tech and other intermediaries to censor certain viewpoints in ways that undermine First Amendment principles,” a Friday release from Jordan’s office stated. 

The ‘Twitter Files’ refers to internal communications between employees of the platform, government agencies, and other third parties, which were made public earlier this year, and appear to reveal unconstitutional collusion to censor undesirable narratives. 

The Obama-era GEC’s remit, according to its government website, is to “expose and counter foreign state and non-state propaganda.” 

In September 2022, the State Department’s inspector general concluded that the GEC had not been adequately vetting its methods on countering foreign threats. It was also warned that it was not taking proper care when awarding grants overseas. 

READ MORE: Loneliness a ‘profound health threat,’ US surgeon general warns

These conclusions led to Republicans delaying a decision to reauthorize the GEC, the lawmakers said in their Monday letter. The GEC’s legal status will cease on December 23, 2024 unless it is re-authorized as a government body. 

The State Department declined to comment when asked about the matter, the Washington Examiner reported.

Top stories

RT Features

A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades FEATURE
The father of modern arthouse: How renowned Russian director Andrey Tarkovsky transformed world cinema
The father of modern arthouse: How renowned Russian director Andrey Tarkovsky transformed world cinema FEATURE
‘Truth is our most potent weapon’ – ex-US Navy technician behind pro-Russian ‘Donbass Devushka’ collective
‘Truth is our most potent weapon’ – ex-US Navy technician behind pro-Russian ‘Donbass Devushka’ collective ExclusiveFEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades FEATURE
The father of modern arthouse: How renowned Russian director Andrey Tarkovsky transformed world cinema
The father of modern arthouse: How renowned Russian director Andrey Tarkovsky transformed world cinema FEATURE
‘Truth is our most potent weapon’ – ex-US Navy technician behind pro-Russian ‘Donbass Devushka’ collective
‘Truth is our most potent weapon’ – ex-US Navy technician behind pro-Russian ‘Donbass Devushka’ collective ExclusiveFEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Beauty vs healthy: Has body positivity gone too far?
0:00
27:38
One handshake at a time? Dimitri Lascaris, Lawyer and journalist
0:00
29:12
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies